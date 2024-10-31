Stock market holidays in November 2024: BSE and NSE to remain closed on THESE days

The Indian stock market will be closed for ten days, including weekends, in November 2024. Both the stock exchanges including Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will be closed for ten days in November. Investors and traders are advised to make decisions accordingly.

According to BSE and NSE websites, the list of holidays for November are : November 2, 2024: On Saturday, the stock market will be closed on account of Govardhan Puja and Balipratipada.

November 3, 2024: Sunday (Weekend)

November 9, 2024: Saturday (Weekend)

November 10, 2024: Sunday (Weekend)

November 15, 2024: On Friday, the stock market will be closed due to Guru Nanak Jayanti.

November 16, 2024: Saturday (Weekend)

November 17, 2024: Sunday ( Weekend)

November 23, 2024: Saturday (Weekend)

November 24, 2024: Sunday (Weekend)

November 30, 2024: Saturday (Weekend)

On October 30, the Nifty 50 closed with a 0.51 per cent drop at 24,340 points, whereas the Sensex ended the session with a dip of 0.53 per cent at 79,942 points. However, mid- and small-cap indices continue their winning run for the third consecutive trading session. The Nifty Mid-cap 100 gained marginally by 0.16 per cent, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 rallied 1.05 per cent.