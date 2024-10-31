Stock market holidays in November 2024: BSE and NSE to remain closed on THESE days

The Indian stock market will be closed for ten days, including weekends, in November 2024. Both the stock exchanges including Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will be closed for ten days in November. Investors and traders are advised to make decisions accordingly.
November 2, 2024: On Saturday, the stock market will be closed on account of Govardhan Puja and Balipratipada.
November 3, 2024: Sunday (Weekend)
November 9, 2024: Saturday (Weekend)
November 10, 2024: Sunday (Weekend)
November 15, 2024: On Friday, the stock market will be closed due to Guru Nanak Jayanti.
November 16, 2024: Saturday (Weekend)
November 17, 2024: Sunday ( Weekend)
November 23, 2024: Saturday (Weekend)
November 24, 2024: Sunday (Weekend)
November 30, 2024: Saturday (Weekend)
On October 30, the Nifty 50 closed with a 0.51 per cent drop at 24,340 points, whereas the Sensex ended the session with a dip of 0.53 per cent at 79,942 points. However, mid- and small-cap indices continue their winning run for the third consecutive trading session. The Nifty Mid-cap 100 gained marginally by 0.16 per cent, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 rallied 1.05 per cent.
The Nifty Bank fell almost 1 per cent on October 30, and nine out of the 12 stocks ending in red. Major bank stocks such as ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, State Bank of India, and HDFC Bank lost in the range of 1 per cent to 1.5 per cent at the closing session on Wednesday. The Nifty PSU Bank ended its two-day rally too. Other sectoral indices, including Nifty Consumer Durables, Nifty Pharma, and Nifty IT reported a decline of over 0.8 per cent. Meanwhile, Nifty Media rose by 2.34 per cent, and Nifty FMCG increased by almost 1 per cent.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess