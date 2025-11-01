Stock market holidays in November: When will BSE, NSE be closed for trading this month?

Stock market holidays: With the Indian stock market entering the last leg of the calendar year, investors remain curious about the stock market holidays that are slated over the next two months.

Advertisement

The month of October witnessed three trading holidays on account of the festive season, but this is not the case in November or December, wherein markets are closed for a day each apart from the regular weekend offs.

These holidays will also mark festival days like Gurpurb and Christmas.

Also Read | Should you just buy stocks until you die?

Upcoming stock market holidays For the month of November, the Indian stock market will witness a trading holiday in the first week itself. Both the stock exchanges – Sensex and Nifty – will be closed for trading on Wednesday, November 5, to mark the occasion of Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev.

There are no other holidays in November. Now, the next and the last trading holiday for the year will be in December. The exchanges will be shut on Thursday, December 25, to celebrate Christmas.

Advertisement

Upcoming market holidays Date Day Holiday Name 05-Nov-2025 Wednesday Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji 25-Dec-2025 Thursday Christmas

Indian stock market this year After starting the year on a tumultuous note, the Indian benchmark indices have found their footing, gaining almost 7% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

The BSE Sensex has gained in six of the last 10 months, rising 7% in 2025 so far. At the same time, the Nifty 50 has risen 8.5%.

March has been the best month for the market this year, with the Sensex surging 5.76%. October remained the second-best month as investors cheered the impact of GST rate rationalisation on the economy and for India Inc earnings.

Moreover, foreign investors also returned to the Indian stock market after a three-month selloff, igniting hopes of a further upside in the market.

In the short term, analysts believe the outlook remains positive.

Advertisement

Despite the pause, the broader trend remains bullish, supporting a buy-on-dips strategy as long as Nifty holds above 25,500, said Nilesh Jain, Head – Technical and Derivatives Research Analyst (Equity Research), Centrum Broking.

A decisive move above 26,000, where major call writers are active, could pave the way for the next leg of the rally, he said.

“We believe that the 25,700–25,650/83900-83700 zone will act as a crucial support level for traders, while 26,000/85000 and 26,100/85300 could serve as key resistance areas for the bulls. A successful breakout above 26,100/85300 could push the market toward 26,250–26,350/85800-86100. Conversely, if the market falls below 25,650/83700, sentiment could turn negative, potentially slipping to 25,500–25,450/83300-83100,” opined Amol Athawale, VP Technical Research, Kotak Securities.

Advertisement