Stock market holidays in October 2022: NSE, BSE to remain closed on these 3 days

Stock market holidays in October 2022: Trading at BSE and NSE will remain closed on three days due to the festival holidays. As per the list of stock market holidays, trading on Dalal Street will remain shut on 5th October 2022 for Dussehra festival whereas it will remain closed on 24th October 2022 and 26th October 2022 for Diwali and Diwali Balipratiprada celebrations respectively. However, Muhurat trading will take place on 24th October 2022. Timing and other details in regard to Muhurat trading for 2022 will be subsequently notified by Indian bourses.

