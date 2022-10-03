Stock market holidays in October 2022: NSE, BSE to remain closed on these 3 days

Stock market holidays in October 2022: NSE, BSE to remain closed on these 3 days2 min read . 02:14 PM IST
- Stock market holidays in October 2022: Trading on NSE and BSE will remain closed on 5th October, 24th October and 26th October
Stock market holidays in October 2022: Trading at BSE and NSE will remain closed on three days due to the festival holidays. As per the list of stock market holidays, trading on Dalal Street will remain shut on 5th October 2022 for Dussehra festival whereas it will remain closed on 24th October 2022 and 26th October 2022 for Diwali and Diwali Balipratiprada celebrations respectively. However, Muhurat trading will take place on 24th October 2022. Timing and other details in regard to Muhurat trading for 2022 will be subsequently notified by Indian bourses.
Stock market traders and investors are advised to note that trading at Currency Derivatives Segment and Interest Rate Derivatives segment shall also remain closed on these three stock market holidays.
As per the details available on BSE website, "There will be no action in the Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment" on these stock market holidays falling in October 2022.
In Commodity module, trading at Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will remain closed in first half on all three stock market holidays whereas trading will take place in second half from 5 PM on 5th October and 26th October. This means, trading will remain closed on both session in commodity module or on MCX on 24th October 2022.
Trading at National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Limited (NCDEX) will remain closed in both session on 5th and 26th October 2022 whereas it will remain open in second half on 24th October 2022.
See full list of stock market holidays in 2022:
After Diwali Balipratiprada festival falling on 26th October 2022, there will be just one more stock market holiday falling next month in November. On 8th November 2022, NSE and BSE will remain closed for Gurunanak Jayanti.
As per the full list of stock market holidays 2022, there were 13 stock market holidays and Gurunanak Jayanti will be the last falling this year. This there will be not stock market holidays falling in the month of December 2022.
After trend reversal on Friday session, Indian stock market is still under sell-off heat. On Monday session by 2:10 PM, NSE Nifty is trading 150 points lower at 16,943 levels whereas BSE Sensex has lost 450 points and it is quoting at 56,976 mark. Bank Nifty is also trading 408 points south at 38,223 levels.
