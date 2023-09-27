comScore
Stock Market Holidays in October 2023: BSE, NSE to remain shut on these days

Stock market closed for 11 days in October, including weekends and holidays such as Gandhi Jayanti and Dusshera.

Stock market holidays in October 2023 (Bloomberg)Premium
Stock market holidays in October 2023 (Bloomberg)

In October, the stock market will be closed for 11 days, including Saturdays and Sundays. As per the NSE website, in October, the stock market will remain shut on Gandhi Jayanti (2nd October) and 24 October (Dusshera).

Also read: Bank holidays in October 2023: Banks will remain shut for 18 days as per the RBI calender

Stock market holiday in October 2023:

  • 1 October: Sunday
  • 2 October: Gandhi Jayanti
  • 7 October: Saturday
  • 8 October: Sunday
  • 14 October: Saturday
  • 15 October: Sunday
  • 21 October: Saturday
  • 22 October: Sunday
  • 24 October: Dusshera
  • 28 October: Saturday
  • 29 October: Sunday.

Stock Market holidays in 2023

This year, there were 15 stock market holidays marked on the National Stock Exchange (NSE)'s calendar.

List of stock market holidays in 2023:

Republic Day - January 26

Holi - 7 March

Ram Navami - March 30

Mahavir Jayanti - 4 April

Good Friday - 7 April

Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti - April 14

Maharashtra Day - 1 May

Id-ul-adha (Bakri Id) -June 28

Independence Day-August 15

Ganesh Chaturthi - September 19

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti - 2 October

Dasara - 24 October

Diwali-November 14

Gurunanak Jayanti - November 27

Christmas - December 25

There are also some holidays which are falling on either Saturday or Sunday, such as: Mahashivratri - February 18, 2023 (Saturday); Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan ID) - April 22, 2023 (Saturday); Moharram - July 29, 2023 (Saturday); Diwali-Laxmi Pujan - November 12, 2023 (Sunday). Although November 12 is marked as a stock market holiday, the exchanges do conduct Muhurat Trading for which the schedule will be announced around that time.

Updated: 27 Sep 2023, 03:06 PM IST
