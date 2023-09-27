Stock Market Holidays in October 2023: BSE, NSE to remain shut on these days
Stock market closed for 11 days in October, including weekends and holidays such as Gandhi Jayanti and Dusshera.
In October, the stock market will be closed for 11 days, including Saturdays and Sundays. As per the NSE website, in October, the stock market will remain shut on Gandhi Jayanti (2nd October) and 24 October (Dusshera).
