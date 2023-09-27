Stock Market Holidays in October 2023: BSE, NSE to remain shut on these days
Stock market closed for 11 days in October, including weekends and holidays such as Gandhi Jayanti and Dusshera.
Stock market closed for 11 days in October, including weekends and holidays such as Gandhi Jayanti and Dusshera.
In October, the stock market will be closed for 11 days, including Saturdays and Sundays. As per the NSE website, in October, the stock market will remain shut on Gandhi Jayanti (2nd October) and 24 October (Dusshera).
Also read: Bank holidays in October 2023: Banks will remain shut for 18 days as per the RBI calender
(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!)
This year, there were 15 stock market holidays marked on the National Stock Exchange (NSE)'s calendar.
Republic Day - January 26
Holi - 7 March
Ram Navami - March 30
Mahavir Jayanti - 4 April
Good Friday - 7 April
Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti - April 14
Maharashtra Day - 1 May
Id-ul-adha (Bakri Id) -June 28
Independence Day-August 15
Ganesh Chaturthi - September 19
Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti - 2 October
Dasara - 24 October
Diwali-November 14
Gurunanak Jayanti - November 27
Christmas - December 25
There are also some holidays which are falling on either Saturday or Sunday, such as: Mahashivratri - February 18, 2023 (Saturday); Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan ID) - April 22, 2023 (Saturday); Moharram - July 29, 2023 (Saturday); Diwali-Laxmi Pujan - November 12, 2023 (Sunday). Although November 12 is marked as a stock market holiday, the exchanges do conduct Muhurat Trading for which the schedule will be announced around that time.
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!