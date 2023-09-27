Stock Market Holidays in October 2023: BSE, NSE to remain shut on these days

Stock market closed for 11 days in October, including weekends and holidays such as Gandhi Jayanti and Dusshera.

In October, the stock market will be closed for 11 days, including Saturdays and Sundays. As per the NSE website, in October, the stock market will remain shut on Gandhi Jayanti (2nd October) and 24 October (Dusshera). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stock market holiday in October 2023: 1 October: Sunday

2 October: Gandhi Jayanti

7 October: Saturday

8 October: Sunday

14 October: Saturday

15 October: Sunday

21 October: Saturday

22 October: Sunday

24 October: Dusshera

28 October: Saturday

29 October: Sunday. Stock Market holidays in 2023 This year, there were 15 stock market holidays marked on the National Stock Exchange (NSE)'s calendar.

List of stock market holidays in 2023: Republic Day - January 26

Holi - 7 March

Ram Navami - March 30

Mahavir Jayanti - 4 April

Good Friday - 7 April

Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti - April 14

Maharashtra Day - 1 May

Id-ul-adha (Bakri Id) -June 28

Independence Day-August 15

Ganesh Chaturthi - September 19

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti - 2 October

Dasara - 24 October

Diwali-November 14

Gurunanak Jayanti - November 27

Christmas - December 25

There are also some holidays which are falling on either Saturday or Sunday, such as: Mahashivratri - February 18, 2023 (Saturday); Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan ID) - April 22, 2023 (Saturday); Moharram - July 29, 2023 (Saturday); Diwali-Laxmi Pujan - November 12, 2023 (Sunday). Although November 12 is marked as a stock market holiday, the exchanges do conduct Muhurat Trading for which the schedule will be announced around that time.

