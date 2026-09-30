Stock market holidays in October 2026 from NSE calendar - Open and closed days full list other than Saturdays, Sundays

The Indian stock market will remain closed for a couple of days in October owing to a mix of national and regional holidays, potentially resulting in thinner trading activity on the exchanges.
As per the NSE's holiday calendar, trading in equities will remain shut on Friday, October 2, on account of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. The closure will give Indian equities a three-day break from trading around the weekend.
Investors will therefore have to account for global market movements during the Indian market holiday before trading resumes the following week. Following this, the next scheduled trading holiday for the Indian stock market will be Dussehra on October 20, 2026, according to the NSE's 2026 holiday calendar.
The last trading holiday was on September 14, on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.
Barring October, trading activity will be halted for three more days in 2026, with two falling on Tuesdays and one on Friday. Other trading holidays later in the year include Diwali on November 10, Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 24 and Christmas on December 25.
November 24 (Tuesday): Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev
Meanwhile, Muhurat Trading for equities will be conducted on Sunday, November 8, 2026. However, the exchanges have not yet notified the trading timings and are expected to announce them through a circular.
Similar to equity trading, trading in both agricultural and non-agricultural commodities on the MCX will remain shut on October 2 for both sessions, according to the MCX holiday calendar.
For Dussehra on October 20, Diwali-Balipratipada on November 10, and Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 24, the commodity market will remain closed for the first session but will open for the evening session. Meanwhile, the MCX will remain closed for both sessions on Christmas, December 25, 2026.
The MCX will also conduct Muhurat Trading on Sunday, November 8, 2026. The exchange has not yet listed the trading timings.