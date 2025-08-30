Stock market holidays in September: When will BSE, NSE be closed for trading next month?

Stock market holidays: The festive season, which began towards the fag-end of August with Ganesh Chaturthi, will extend into September and October. Against this backdrop, many investors might be wondering about the next stock market holidays.

Advertisement

With the stock market closed on Wednesday, August 27, this week, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, investors should note that the next market holiday will not fall in September but in October. However, considering the regular weekend holidays, the Indian stock market will remain closed for trading on eight days in September.

That said, investors should note that both NSE and BSE will be shut for trading for three days in October apart from weekends.

These holidays will mark festive days like Dussehra, Diwali and Balipratipada, along with a national holiday on account of Gandhi Jayanti.

Upcoming Stock Market Holidays Here is the list of stock market holidays on which both BSE and NSE will be shut for trading in the rest of 2025:

Advertisement

Sr. No. Date Day Event 1 02-Oct-2025 Thursday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti / Dussehra 2 21-Oct-2025 Tuesday Diwali Laxmi Pujan 3 22-Oct-2025 Wednesday Balipratipada 4 05-Nov-2025 Wednesday Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev 5 25-Dec-2025 Thursday Christmas

Source: NSE

Indian stock market this year So far in 2025, the equity indices have eked out gains for investors even as they have turned negative for a year. While Nifty 50 is up nearly 3% its BSE counterpart, Sensex, has gained almost 2%.

Monthly, the performance has been evenly split. Both indices have gained in four months and lost in four months this year. In August, Sensex declined 1.7% after a nearly 3% fall in July.

However, prior to that, it gained from March to June, adding nearly 14%. February and January again were weaker months.

As tariffs slapped by the US are expected to shape the Indian stock market's narrative, analysts remain cautious. However, GST reforms and any trend reversal from FIIs pose risks to the downside.

Advertisement