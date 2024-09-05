Is Indian stock market closed on Friday for Ganesh Chaturthi?

Stock market holiday: Amid the closing bell on the Thursday session, some sections of the market investors and followers are jittery about whether the Indian stock market will reopen on Friday or not. This confusion is because the Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 date falls on 6th September 2024, i.e. on Friday this week. Stock market enthusiasts who need clarification on whether Friday will be a stock market holiday or not are advised to go to the BSE or NSE website and search for the list of stock market holidays in 2024.

Stock market holidays in September 2024 To avoid such confusion, people are advised to go to the BSE website bseindia.com and click the 'Trading Holidays' option at the top. After clicking the 'Trading Holidays' option, the list of stock market holidays in 2024 will open. In this list of stock market holidays, there is no trading holiday in September, which means trading activities on Dalal Street will resume as usual despite Ganesh Chaturthi falling on 6th September 2024. In other words, there will be no trade holiday on Friday.

The last trading holiday was on 15th August 2024, which was Independence Day. The next trading holiday is on 2nd October 2024, which means the Indian stock market will remain open tomorrow.

Ganesh Chaturthi date, time, other details There is also confusion regarding Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. According to various pan changes, the timings for Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 are from 3:01 PM on September 6th to 5:37 PM on September 7th.