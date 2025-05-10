Is Indian stock market closed on Monday for Buddha Purnima 2025?

Stock market holiday: Despite showcasing resilience against the India-Pakistan war buzz, the Indian stock market witnessed sell-off pressure on the last two sessions last week. After going off on Thursday, key benchmark indices of Dalal Street came under sharp selling pressure on Friday. Now, investors are confused about whether they should use this dip as a bottom-fishing opportunity when the market reopens next week or wait for more clarity about this ongoing bull-bear recess. As Buddha Purnima 2025 will be celebrated across the nation on 12 May 2025, i.e. on Monday next week, some market observers and investors might get confused whether trading activity will resume on Monday or it will be a stock market holiday.

To avoid confusion, investors and stock market observers are advised to look at the stock market holidays 2025 list on the official BSE website — bseindia.com. On top of the website, one can click on the Trading Holidays toolbar. Find out the list of stock market holidays in 2025. This list mentions that the Indian stock market will remain open on 12 May 2025 despite the Buddha Purnima 2025 festival falling on this date. This means NSE and BSE will remain open on Monday.

Stock market holidays in May 2025 According to the list of stock market holidays 2025, there is just one stock market holiday in May 2025—Maharashtra Day, which was observed on 1 May 2025. So, there is no truncated trading week in May 2025.

Stock market holidays 2025 There will be no stock market holidays in June and July 2025, as the next stock market holiday after 1 May 2025 is 15 August 2025, which is Independence Day. In August 2025, one more stock market holiday will be after Independence Day, which is Ganesh Chaturthi, which is 27 August 2025.

Three stock market holidays will fall in October 2025 — 2 October 2025 for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti / Dussehra, 21 October 2025 for Diwali, and 22 October 2025 for Diwali Balipratipada. After this, two more stock market holidays will fall in 2025: 5 November 2025 for Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev and 25 December 2025 for Christmas.

Frontline indices, the Sensex, the Nifty 50, and Bank Nifty extended their losses for a second consecutive session on Friday, May 9, as rising tensions between India and Pakistan and the resulting uncertainty kept investors cautious.

The Sensex closed at 79,454.47, down 880 points, or 1.10 per cent. The Nifty 50 ended the day at 24,008, down 266 points, or 1.10 per cent. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices, however, outperformed, losing only 0.10 per cent and 0.30 per cent, respectively.

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms dropped to nearly ₹416.8 lakh crore from ₹418.50 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors lose about ₹2 lakh crore in a single session.

On a weekly scale, the BSE Sensex fell 1.30 per cent, and the Nifty 50 declined 1.40 per cent, snapping their three-week winning streaks.