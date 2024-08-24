Is Indian stock market closed on Monday for Janmashtami?

  Stock market news: To check whether Indian share market is open on Monday or not, one can login at the BSE website and click at 'Trading Holidays' option on top

Asit Manohar
Published24 Aug 2024, 06:59 AM IST
Stock market news: After 15 August 2024, four more stock market holidays are in the current year.
Stock market news: After 15 August 2024, four more stock market holidays are in the current year. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Stock market holiday: After a successful week in the Indian stock market, some stock investors and Dalal Street enthusiasts are wondering about the reopening day. The Janmashtami 2024 date falls on 26 August 2024, a Monday, causing this uncertainty. For those seeking clarity on whether Monday will be a stock market holiday, the BSE or NSE website is the go-to source for the list of stock market holidays in 2024.

Stock market holidays in August 2024

To avoid such confusion, people are advised to go to the BSE website — bseindia.com and click on the 'Trading Holidays' option on the top. There, they need to click on the 'Trading Holidays' option, and the complete list of stock market holidays in 2024 will be opened. In this list of stock market holidays, there is just one trading holiday in August that fell on 15th August 2024. After 15th August 2024, the next trading holiday falls on 2nd October 2024. This means the Indian stock market will remain open on Monday next week. In other words, the Janmashtami 2024 date will not be a trading holiday, and the BSE and NSE activities will resume on Monday as usual.

Stock market holidays in 2024

According to the list of stock market holidays in 2024, there will be 15 trading holidays in total. After 15 August 2024, just four more stock market holidays are left in the current year. These are 2nd October 2024 (Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti), 1st November 2024 (Diwali/Laxmi Pujan), 15 November 2024 (Guru Nanak Jayanti), and 25 December 2024 (Christmas).

Full list of stock market holidays 2024

Photo: Courtesy BSE website

The Indian stock market finished on a higher note despite trading sideways throughout the week. The Nifty 50 index finished at 24,823, logging a weekly gain of 283 points or 1.15 percent. The BSE Sensex ended with a weekly gain of 0.80 percent or 650 points at 81,086. The Bank Nifty index recorded a weekly gain of around 0.83 percent and closed at 50,933.

In the broad market, the Small-cap and Mid-cap indices outperformed the frontline Indian indices. The Small-cap index recorded a weekly gain of around 3.40 percent, whereas the Mid-cap index registered a 1.95 percent rise last week.

First Published:24 Aug 2024, 06:59 AM IST
