Is Indian stock market closed on Monday for Raksha Bandhan?

  • To check whether Indian stock market is open on Monday or not, one can login at the BSE website and click at ‘Trading Holidays’ option on top

Asit Manohar
Updated17 Aug 2024, 07:30 AM IST
Stock market news: After 15 August 2024, there are four more stock market holidays in the current year.
Stock market news: After 15 August 2024, there are four more stock market holidays in the current year.(Photo: BSE)

Stock market holiday: After the end of a truncated week due to the stock market holiday falling on 15th August 2024 for the 78th Indian Independence Day celebration, some sections of the market investors and followers are jittery about whether Dalal Street will reopen on Monday or Tuesday. This confusion is because the Raksha Bandhan 2024 date falls on 19th August 2024, i.e. on Monday. Stock market enthusiasts who need clarification on whether Monday will be a stock market holiday or not are advised to go to the BSE or NSE website and search for the list of stock market holidays in 2024.

Stock market holidays in August 2024

To avoid such confusion, people are advised to go to the BSE website — bseindia.com and click on the 'Trading Holidays' option on the top. After clicking the 'Trading Holidays' option, the complete list of stock market holidays in 2024 is opened. In this list of stock market holidays, there is just one trading holiday in August that fell on 15th August 2024. After 15th August 2024, the next trading holiday falls on 2nd October 2024. This means the Indian stock market will remain open on Monday next week.

Stock market holidays in 2024

According to the list of stock market holidays in 2024, there will be 15 trading holidays in 2024. After 15 August 2024, just four more stock market holidays are left in the current year. Those four trading holidays are 2nd October 2024 (Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti), 1st November 2024 (Diwali/Laxmi Pujan), 15 November 2024 (Guru Nanak Jayanti), and 25 December 2024 (Christmas).

Here's full list of stock market holidays 2024

Photo: Courtesy BSE website

The Indian stock market ended higher on Friday last week as ease in the US recession fear renewed the US Fed rate cut buzz. The Nifty 50 index finished 396 points north at the 24,540 mark, the BSE Sensex shot up 1,330 points and closed at 80,436, while the Bank Nifty index gained 788m points and ended at 50,515. In the broad market, the BSE Small-cap index skyrocketed 1.70 per cent, whereas the Mid-cap index shot up 1.80 per cent during Friday deals. All sectors ended in green, with IT and realty being the top gainers with over 2 per cent intraday gains.

First Published:17 Aug 2024, 07:30 AM IST
