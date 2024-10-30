Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Is Indian stock market closed tomorrow for Diwali 2024?

Is Indian stock market closed tomorrow for Diwali 2024?

Asit Manohar

  • To check whether Indian stock market is open on tomorrow or not, one can login at the BSE website and click at ‘Trading Holidays’ option on top

After Diwali 2024, the next stock market holiday falls on 15th November 2024 for Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Stock market holiday: After the Dhanteras 2024 national celebrations on 29th October 2024, the country is ready to celebrate Diwali 2024. However, there needs to be more clarity on whether Diwali 2024 will be celebrated on 31st October 2024 or 1st November 2024. According to Drik Panchang, the festival of lights will be celebrated on 31st October 2024. Now, from the stock market perspective, this Drik Panchang may not be enough to clear the confusion about whether the Indian stock market will be closed on 31st October or on 1st November for Diwali 2024. To solve this confusion, stock market followers are advised to look at the list of stock market holidays in 2024.

Stock market holidays in October 2024

To avoid such confusion, people are advised to go to the BSE website — bseindia.com and click on the 'Trading Holidays' option on the top. After clicking the 'Trading Holidays' option, the complete list of stock market holidays in 2024 is opened. In this list of stock market holidays, there is just one stock market holiday in October 2024 that fell on 2nd October 2024 for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.

See full list of stock market holidays 2024 below
Photo: Courtesy BSE website

Stock market holidays in November

After Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, the next trading holiday falls on 1st November 2024. This means the Indian stock market will remain open tomorrow. In other words, the Indian stock market holiday falls on 1st November 2024 or Friday this week for the Diwali 2024 festival. Trading in the currency and derivative segment will remain closed on 1st November 2024.

Trading activity in the Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts will remain suspended from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. However, trading activity will resume at 5:00 PM in the evening session.

According to the list of stock market holidays in 2024, there will be two trading holidays in November 2024 — 1st November 2024 for Diwali 2024 and 15th November 2024 for Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Stock market holidays in 2024

According to the list of stock market holidays in 2024, there will be 15 trading holidays in 2024. After 2nd October 2024, just three more stock market holidays are left in the current year. Those three trading holidays are 1st November 2024 (Diwali/Laxmi Pujan), 15 November 2024 (Guru Nanak Jayanti), and 25 December 2024 (Christmas).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.