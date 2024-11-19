Is the Indian stock market closed tomorrow for the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024?

Stock market holiday: As the Maharashtra Election 2024 date falls on 20th November 2024, i.e., tomorrow, a section of stock market investors are confused about whether the Indian stock market will remain closed. So, whether the Indian stock market will be open on 15th November due to the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 is a question that needs to be cleared. As voters cast their ballots for all 288 Maharashtra assembly seats, stock market followers are advised to look at the list of stock market holidays in 2024. For information to such Dalal Street enthusiasts, they must check the stock market holiday list on the BSE website.

Stock Market Holidays 2024 To avoid such confusion, people are advised to go to the BSE website — bseindia.com and click on the 'Trading Holidays' option on the top. After clicking the 'Trading Holidays' option, the complete list of stock market holidays in 2024 is opened. There are three stock market holidays in November 2024 in this list of stock market holidays. Of these three stock market holidays in November 2024, two went on 1st November 2024 for Laxmi Pooja and 15 November 2024 for Guru Nanak Jayanti. The following stock market holiday falls on 20th November 2024 for the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024.

Earlier, there were only two stock market holidays in November 2024. However, due to the announcement of the Maharashtra Assembly General Elections on 20 November 2024, the BSE and the NSE declared a stock market holiday on 20 November 2024. So, the Indian stock market will remain closed tomorrow for the Maharashtra Election 2024.

After the Stock market holiday tomorrow, the next stock market holiday falls on 25th December 2024 for Christmas.

Photo: Courtesy BSE

Will banks open on Wednesday? In addition to the Indian stock market, banks will remain closed tomorrow in Maharashtra. According to the Reserve Bank of India's list of bank holidays 2024, all banks in Maharashtra will be closed on November 20 due to the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024. However, digital banking services, including ATMs, UPI platforms, and online banking, will remain operational despite the closure of physical bank branches. Customers can continue to access financial services without disruption.

Following Maharashtra Election 2024 date regulations, liquor shops across Maharashtra will remain closed on November 20 to ensure public order during voting.

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 In preparation for the elections, the state government has issued directives regarding the operations of various institutions and services. November 20 has been declared a public holiday to facilitate voting, with specific services remaining open and others closed across the state.