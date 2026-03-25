Is Indian stock market open or closed for trading on 26 March for Ram Navami 2026?

Stock market holidays: The Indian stock market will observe three trading holidays in the next seven sessions on Dalal Street, with the first one falling on Thursday, March 26, on account of Mahavir Jayanti.

Saloni Goel
Published25 Mar 2026, 01:55 PM IST
The next week also remains a truncated one for Dalal Street, with two more stock market holidays on account of Shri Mahavir Jayanti and Good Friday on March 31 and April 3, respectively.
The next week also remains a truncated one for Dalal Street, with two more stock market holidays on account of Shri Mahavir Jayanti and Good Friday on March 31 and April 3, respectively.

Stock market holidays: The Indian stock market will observe a mid-week holiday on Thursday, March 26, marking the first of three such closures over the next seven sessions.

According to the stock market holiday calendar shared by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE in December last year, March 26 is declared as a public holiday to mark the occasion of Shri Ram Navami. This is the second trading holiday this month, after March 3 for Holi, apart from the weekends.

Additionally, the next week also remains a truncated one for Dalal Street, with two more stock market holidays on account of Shri Mahavir Jayanti and Good Friday on March 31 and April 3, respectively.

Also Read | Stock market holidays: BSE, NSE to see 3 trading holidays in next 8 sessions

The commodity exchange MCX will remain closed in the first half on March 26. It will, however, open for the evening session at 5 pm.

Upcoming stock market holidays

After these three holidays slated over the next seven trading sessions, the Indian stock markets will be shut on 10 separate occasions for the rest of the year to celebrate separate occasions from Eid, Diwali, Christmas to other festivals.

The month of April will see another holiday on the 14th for Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti. In May, too, NSE and BSE will witness two market holidays for Maharashtra Day and Bakri Id. Meanwhile, in June, the markets will be shut for Muharram.

There will be no additional holidays in July and August this year, the NSE holiday calendar shows. Lastly, markets will close on two days in October and November and once in December to mark various festivals in India.

Upcoming stock market holidays

Sr. NoDateDayHoliday
126-Mar-2026ThursdayRam Navami
231-Mar-2026TuesdayMahavir Jayanti
303-Apr-2026FridayGood Friday
414-Apr-2026TuesdayAmbedkar Jayanti
501-May-2026FridayMaharashtra Day
628-May-2026ThursdayEid al-Adha
726-Jun-2026FridayMuharram
814-Sep-2026MondayGanesh Chaturthi
902-Oct-2026FridayGandhi Jayanti
1020-Oct-2026TuesdayDussehra
1110-Nov-2026TuesdayDiwali
1224-Nov-2026TuesdayGuru Nanak Gurpurab
1325-Dec-2026FridayChristmas

Stock markets this month

The market holidays might offer a breather to the Indian stock market investors as they grapple with high volatility amid the ongoing US-Israeli war with Iran. While broad-based buying is visible in the indices since two sessions now on hopes of a breakthrough in the conflict, benchmark indices — Sensex and Nifty —remain 7.09% lower for the month. This will mark the fourth consecutive monthly fall for the indices.

Also Read | Sensex jumps 1,700 points. Why is stock market rising?

The sharp decline in the indices comes as the West Asia war has resulted in the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which has fanned crude oil prices. For India, which is the third-largest importer and consumer of crude oil, it is a major concern as it threatens to weigh on its economy and also on corporate earnings.

Persistent foreign institutional investor outflows represent another major headwind, with FIIs pulling out over 97,000 crore in March 2026 alone—pushing year-to-date withdrawals past 1.45 lakh crore.

According to Emkay Global Financial Services, Indian equities are currently trading at fair valuations relative to global peers, with the Nifty 50 at approximately 20x P/E—below its recent historical averages. "The valuation comfort is supported by robust macroeconomic fundamentals, including expected GDP growth of 7.3–7.5% and steady earnings expansion."

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Saloni Goel

Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.<br> At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.<br> Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.<br> Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.

Indian Stock MarketCrude Oil PricesMarket HolidaysMarket HolidayNSEBSEMCX
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