Is Indian stock market open or closed for trading on 26 March for Ram Navami 2026?

Stock market holidays: The Indian stock market will observe a mid-week holiday on Thursday, March 26, marking the first of three such closures over the next seven sessions.

According to the stock market holiday calendar shared by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE in December last year, March 26 is declared as a public holiday to mark the occasion of Shri Ram Navami. This is the second trading holiday this month, after March 3 for Holi, apart from the weekends.

Additionally, the next week also remains a truncated one for Dalal Street, with two more stock market holidays on account of Shri Mahavir Jayanti and Good Friday on March 31 and April 3, respectively.

The commodity exchange MCX will remain closed in the first half on March 26. It will, however, open for the evening session at 5 pm.

Upcoming stock market holidays After these three holidays slated over the next seven trading sessions, the Indian stock markets will be shut on 10 separate occasions for the rest of the year to celebrate separate occasions from Eid, Diwali, Christmas to other festivals.

The month of April will see another holiday on the 14th for Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti. In May, too, NSE and BSE will witness two market holidays for Maharashtra Day and Bakri Id. Meanwhile, in June, the markets will be shut for Muharram.

There will be no additional holidays in July and August this year, the NSE holiday calendar shows. Lastly, markets will close on two days in October and November and once in December to mark various festivals in India.

Upcoming stock market holidays Sr. No Date Day Holiday 1 26-Mar-2026 Thursday Ram Navami 2 31-Mar-2026 Tuesday Mahavir Jayanti 3 03-Apr-2026 Friday Good Friday 4 14-Apr-2026 Tuesday Ambedkar Jayanti 5 01-May-2026 Friday Maharashtra Day 6 28-May-2026 Thursday Eid al-Adha 7 26-Jun-2026 Friday Muharram 8 14-Sep-2026 Monday Ganesh Chaturthi 9 02-Oct-2026 Friday Gandhi Jayanti 10 20-Oct-2026 Tuesday Dussehra 11 10-Nov-2026 Tuesday Diwali 12 24-Nov-2026 Tuesday Guru Nanak Gurpurab 13 25-Dec-2026 Friday Christmas

Stock markets this month The market holidays might offer a breather to the Indian stock market investors as they grapple with high volatility amid the ongoing US-Israeli war with Iran. While broad-based buying is visible in the indices since two sessions now on hopes of a breakthrough in the conflict, benchmark indices — Sensex and Nifty —remain 7.09% lower for the month. This will mark the fourth consecutive monthly fall for the indices.

The sharp decline in the indices comes as the West Asia war has resulted in the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which has fanned crude oil prices. For India, which is the third-largest importer and consumer of crude oil, it is a major concern as it threatens to weigh on its economy and also on corporate earnings.

Persistent foreign institutional investor outflows represent another major headwind, with FIIs pulling out over ₹97,000 crore in March 2026 alone—pushing year-to-date withdrawals past ₹1.45 lakh crore.

According to Emkay Global Financial Services, Indian equities are currently trading at fair valuations relative to global peers, with the Nifty 50 at approximately 20x P/E—below its recent historical averages. "The valuation comfort is supported by robust macroeconomic fundamentals, including expected GDP growth of 7.3–7.5% and steady earnings expansion."