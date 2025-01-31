Is Indian stock market open tomorrow due to Budget 2025?

Stock market news: As the Union Budget 2025 is around 24 hours away from seeing the floor of the Indian parliament, some Dalal Street enthusiasts might be confused about whether the Indian stock market is open on 1 February 2025 or closed. This confusion has arisen because 1 February 2025 is a Saturday. However, according to the BSE and NSE, trading activity will occur on Budget 2025 despite the big date falling on Saturday. So, both the BSE and the NSE will remain open on Saturday.

Stock market timing on Budget 2025 date So, buying and selling stocks will remain open on 1st February 2025. According to the BSE and the NSE, trading activity will begin on the Budget 2025 date at 9:15 AM, as usual, and remain open until 3:30 PM.

MCX to remain open on Budget 2025 date The commodity derivatives segment will remain open for trade in the morning session on February 1. The Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX), India's leading Exchange in the Commodity Derivatives Market segment, shall be conducting a special live trading session on Saturday, February 1, 2025, to make available the trading platform for market participants on account of the presentation of the Union Budget, supporting their real-time risk management and hedging requirements. The exchange has said in a written statement that it will remain open from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

The Indian stock market usually remains closed on Saturdays and Sundays. However, special trading sessions are conducted on these days in case of a special event.

The market expects the budget to focus on capital expenditure and fiscal prudence. As the Indian economy has shown signs of weakness in recent quarters, expectations are high that Sitharaman will focus on key sectors such as infrastructure, manufacturing and construction.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her second comprehensive budget after the 2024 general elections. The budget proposals are expected to focus on helping India transition to the envisioned "Viksit Bharat" of "Amrit Kaal."