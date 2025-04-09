Is Indian stock market open tomorrow on Mahavir Jayanti 2025?

Stock market holiday: Amid the highly volatile Indian stock market due to the recession fear caused by Donald Trump's tariffs, some market investors and followers are jittery about whether Dalal Street will reopen on Thursday. This confusion is because the Mahavir Jayanti 2025 date falls on 10 April 2025, i.e. tomorrow. Stock market enthusiasts needing clarification on whether Thursday will be a stock market holiday are advised to go to the BSE or NSE website and search for the stock market holidays 2025 list.

Stock Market Holidays in April 2025 To avoid such confusion, people are advised to go to the BSE website — bseindia.com and click on the 'Trading Holidays' option on the top. After clicking the 'Trading Holidays' option, the stock market holidays 2025 list is opened. In this list of tradet holidays, there are three stock market holidays in April 2025. These three stock market holidays falling in April 2025 are 10 April 2025 for Shri Mahavir Jayanti, 14 April 2025 for Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti, and 18 April 2025 for Good Friday. This means the Indian stock market will remain closed on 10 April 2025. In other words, trading activities on the NSE and the BSE will remain suspended on Thursday.

Here's full list of stock market holidays 2025

Photo: Courtesy BSE website