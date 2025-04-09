Is Indian stock market open tomorrow on Mahavir Jayanti 2025?

Stock market holiday: Amid the highly volatile Indian stock market due to the recession fear caused by Donald Trump's tariffs, some market investors and followers are jittery about whether Dalal Street will reopen on Thursday. This confusion is because the Mahavir Jayanti 2025 date falls on 10 April 2025, i.e. tomorrow. Stock market enthusiasts needing clarification on whether Thursday will be a stock market holiday are advised to go to the BSE or NSE website and search for the stock market holidays 2025 list.

Stock Market Holidays in April 2025 To avoid such confusion, people are advised to go to the BSE website — bseindia.com and click on the 'Trading Holidays' option on the top. After clicking the 'Trading Holidays' option, the stock market holidays 2025 list is opened. In this list of tradet holidays, there are three stock market holidays in April 2025. These three stock market holidays falling in April 2025 are 10 April 2025 for Shri Mahavir Jayanti, 14 April 2025 for Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti, and 18 April 2025 for Good Friday. This means the Indian stock market will remain closed on 10 April 2025. In other words, trading activities on the NSE and the BSE will remain suspended on Thursday.

Here's full list of stock market holidays 2025

Photo: Courtesy BSE website

Stock Market Holidays 2025 According to the list of stock market holidays in 2025, there will be 14 trading holidays in 2024. Of these 14 stock market holidays, the last trade holiday fell on 31 March 2025 for Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id). After 10 April 2025, ten more stock market holidays are left in the current year. Of these ten stock market holidays, two fall in April 2025 (14 April 2025 for Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti and 18 April 2025 for Good Friday). The eight trading holidays are 1 May 2025 for Maharashtra Day, 15 August 2025 for Independence Day, 27 August 2025 for Ganesh Chaturthi, 2nd October 2025 for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, 21 October 2025 for Diwali/Laxmi Pujan, 22 October 2025 for Diwali Balipratipada, 5 November 2025 for Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev, and 25 December 2025 for Christmas.