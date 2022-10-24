Stock market holidays in October 2022: On account of Diwali festival across the country, there will be no action on Dalal Street during its scheduled timing of 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM. Trading at National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain suspended during its regular timings. However, the market will open for one hour from 6:15 PM to 7:15 PM for Muhurat trading session.

According to the list of stock market holidays 2022, available on the BSE website — www.bseindia.com — there will be no action in Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment today during its scheduled morning to evening timings. However, both equity and commodity market will open for Muhurat trading session on 24th October 2022. The Muhurat trading 2022 timing has been announced from 6:15 PM to 7:15 PM.

As per the list of stock market holidays in October 2022, trading at Currency Derivatives Segment and Interest Rate Derivatives segment will also remain suspended during its scheduled timing.

Trading in Commodity Derivatives Segment will also remain closed during its scheduled morning and evening session. However, it will also open for an hour for Muhurat trading session from 6:15 PM to 7:15 PM.

As per the list of stock market holidays 2022, this is second second stock market holiday in October. On 5th October 2022, trading at BSE and NSE was closed for Dussehra festival. Next stock market holiday falls on 26th October 2022 for Diwali Balipratipada. In 2022, there are 16 stock market holidays and after Diwali 2022, there will be two more stock market holidays falling on 26th October 2022 and 8th November 2022. On 26th October, stock market is closed for Diwali Balipratipada whereas on 8th November 2022, there will no action on NSE and BSE for Gurunanak Jayanti celebration.

On Friday last week, Indian stock market finished higher on sixth straight session. Nifty 50 index went up 12 points and closed at 17,576 levels whereas BSE Sensex shot up 104 points and closed at 59,307 mark. However, Nifty Bank index outperformed Nifty and Sensex as it shot up 1.71 per cent and finished at 40,784 levels.