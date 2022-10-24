Stock market holidays: Is trading at NSE, BSE closed on Diwali 2022?2 min read . Updated: 24 Oct 2022, 06:11 AM IST
- Stock market holidays 2022: After Diwali 2022, next holiday falls on 26th October for Diwali Balipratipada
Stock market holidays in October 2022: On account of Diwali festival across the country, there will be no action on Dalal Street during its scheduled timing of 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM. Trading at National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain suspended during its regular timings. However, the market will open for one hour from 6:15 PM to 7:15 PM for Muhurat trading session.