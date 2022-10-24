Stock market holidays: Is trading at NSE, BSE closed on Diwali 2022?

As per the list of stock market holidays 2022, this is second second stock market holiday in October. On 5th October 2022, trading at BSE and NSE was closed for Dussehra festival. Next stock market holiday falls on 26th October 2022 for Diwali Balipratipada. In 2022, there are 16 stock market holidays and after Diwali 2022, there will be two more stock market holidays falling on 26th October 2022 and 8th November 2022. On 26th October, stock market is closed for Diwali Balipratipada whereas on 8th November 2022, there will no action on NSE and BSE for Gurunanak Jayanti celebration.