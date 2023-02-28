The Indian share market will remain closed for two days in the month of March. According to the information shared on the BSE website, the first holiday will be on 7 March, 2023 on the occasion of Holi and the next one will be on 30 March, 2023 for Ram Navami.

The stock market will remain shut for a total of 15 days in 2023 for the equity, equity derivative and SLB, and also for the Commodity Derivatives and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) segments.

Both NSE and BSE with also remain closed for 19 days this year for trading in the 'currency derivatives segment' and 'NDS-RST and Tri Party Repo'.

For the equity, equity derivative and SLB segments, the month of April has three holidays, with trading paused on Mahavir Jayanti (4 April), Good Friday (7 April) and Ambedkar Jayanti (14 April). On May 1, the BSE and NSE will remain shut for Maharashtra Day, while in June trading will be suspended for Bakri Id celebrations on the 28th. There is no official holiday in the month of July.

Trading will also remain shut on 15 August as the country celebrates Independence Day. The bourses will close for Ganesh Chaturthi on 19 September, followed by another holiday on 2 October for Gandhi Jayanti. Later in October, the stock markets will close for Dussehra on 24 October.

November has two official holidays, as well as the provision of muhurat trading on 12th for Diwali and Laxmi Puja. Diwali Balipratipada will be marked on 14 November, followed by Gurunanak Jayanti on 27 November. The final holiday of the year will fall on 25 December on Christmas.