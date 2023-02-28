Stock market holidays March 2023: BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty will remain closed on these days
- The stock market will remain shut for a total of 15 days in 2023 for the equity, equity derivative and SLB, and also for the Commodity Derivatives and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) segments
The Indian share market will remain closed for two days in the month of March. According to the information shared on the BSE website, the first holiday will be on 7 March, 2023 on the occasion of Holi and the next one will be on 30 March, 2023 for Ram Navami.
