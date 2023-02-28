For the equity, equity derivative and SLB segments, the month of April has three holidays, with trading paused on Mahavir Jayanti (4 April), Good Friday (7 April) and Ambedkar Jayanti (14 April). On May 1, the BSE and NSE will remain shut for Maharashtra Day, while in June trading will be suspended for Bakri Id celebrations on the 28th. There is no official holiday in the month of July.