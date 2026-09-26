Stock market holidays next week: India, China, Taiwan to Hong Kong — these global indices to remain closed on these days

Asian markets are set for a holiday-shortened trading week from September 28 to October 2, with several major exchanges scheduled to remain shut on different days. The closures will be driven by national and regional holidays, potentially resulting in thinner trading activity across parts of the region.

For Indian investors tracking global cues, the key dates next week include September 28 for Taiwan and October 1-2 for China, while Hong Kong and India will also observe market holidays on October 1 and October 2, respectively. The Shanghai Stock Exchange has officially confirmed that its National Day holiday begins on October 1.

Taiwan stock market holiday The Taiwan Stock Exchange will remain closed on Monday, September 28, for Teacher’s Day, according to the holiday calendar shown in the provided market schedule.

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Taiwan had also been closed on September 25 for the Mid-Autumn Festival, making the September 28 holiday the fourth session with no trades with weekend in between. The clustering of holidays across Asian markets means investors may see lower participation in some regional sessions.

Taiwan will repoen on Tuesday, September 29. It trades from 6:30 am to 11 am IST.

China stock market holiday China’s Shanghai Stock Exchange and Shenzhen Stock Exchange will be closed on Thursday, October 1, and Friday, October 2, for National Day.

The holiday period extends beyond the two trading days shown for next week. The Shanghai Stock Exchange has announced that its markets will remain closed from October 1 through October 7, with trading resuming on October 8.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange operates from 7:00 AM to 12:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Monday through Friday.

The approaching holiday period could also affect trading activity and investor positioning ahead of the longer market closure.

Hong Kong stock market holiday The Hong Kong Stock Exchange will be closed on Thursday, October 1, for National Day.

Unlike mainland China, Hong Kong's October 1 holiday is a single scheduled market closure, with the exchange's 2026 holiday schedule listing National Day on October 1.

The closure will coincide with the beginning of mainland China's longer National Day break, meaning both Hong Kong and mainland Chinese markets will be shut on October 1.

Trading in Hang Seng will resume on October 2. The Hang Seng Index (HSI), which tracks the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX), operates from 7:00 AM to 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) from Monday through Friday.

India stock market holiday India’s NSE and BSE will remain closed on Friday, October 2, for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, according to the provided market holiday schedule.

The closure will give Indian equities a three-day trading break around the weekend, with October 2 falling on Friday. Investors will therefore have to account for global market movements during the Indian market holiday before trading resumes the following week.

The concentration of holidays across Asian markets means investors should track global developments carefully, particularly on days when one or more major regional exchanges are closed.

View full Image View full Image Asian market holidays next week (AI-generated image for representational purposes)

Stock markets on Friday Domestic equity markets ended higher on Friday, rebounding from the previous session’s sharp decline as selective buying in beaten-down stocks helped lift investor sentiment.

The Nifty 50 ended at 23,140.50, advancing 77.40 points or 0.34%, while the BSE Sensex settled 315.20 points, or 0.43%, higher at 73,895.74.

Despite the recovery, investors remained cautious amid elevated crude oil prices, US Treasury yields staying above 5%, and continued selling by foreign investors in Indian equities.

Meanwhile, Asian markets delivered a mixed performance on Friday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 1.22% to finish at 66,320, while Singapore’s Straits Times index gained 0.49% to close at 5,711. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, meanwhile, fell 1.21% to end at 24,465. Markets in Taiwan and South Korea remained shut for a holiday.