Stock market holidays: In the month of August 2022, trading at BSE and NSE will remain suspended on three days — 9th August, 15th August and 31st August. Due to Muharram falling on 9th August 2022, there will be no action on the Dalal Street. Similarly, Independence Day festival falling on 15th August and Ganesh Chaturthi festival falling on 31st August 2022.

According to the list of stock market holidays 2022, which is available on the official BSE website — bseindia.com — there will be no action in Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment on these three days in August 2022.

As per the list of stock market holidays in August 2022, trading at on all these three stock market holidays in the morning session (from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM), but it will remain open in evening session on 9th and 31st August. Trading at Commodity segment will remain suspended in both morning and evening session on 15th August 2022.

After 31st August 2022, next stock market holiday will fall on 5th October 2022 for celebration of Dussehra festival follow4ed by Diwali and Diwali Balipratipada on 24th October 2022 and 26th October 2022. so, there will be no stock market holiday in the month of September this year whereas there will be three stock market holidays in October 2022.

See full list of stock market holidays in 2022:

View Full Image Photo: Courtesy BSE website

In the week gone by, key benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty finished in positive zone on third successive week. NSE Nifty logged weekly gain of 2.62 per cent whereas it logged 8.70 per cent monthly gain in July 2022. Similarly, BSE Sensex surged 2.67 per cent in the week gone by while it logged monthly gain of 8.50 per cent in July 2022. In last week of the July 2022 session, mid-cap index underperformed compared to NSE Nifty rising 1.01 per cent.

Advance decline ratio was sharply up at 2.06:1 whereas Nifty call put ratio is above 1.40 mark.