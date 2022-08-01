Stock market holidays: NSE, BSE to remain closed on these 3 days this month2 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2022, 08:48 AM IST
- Stock market holidays: After Ganesh Chaturthi, next trade holiday will fall on 5th October 2022 for Dussehra festival
Listen to this article
Stock market holidays: In the month of August 2022, trading at BSE and NSE will remain suspended on three days — 9th August, 15th August and 31st August. Due to Muharram falling on 9th August 2022, there will be no action on the Dalal Street. Similarly, Independence Day festival falling on 15th August and Ganesh Chaturthi festival falling on 31st August 2022.