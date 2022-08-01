Stock market holidays: NSE, BSE to remain closed on these 3 days this month

In the week gone by, key benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty finished in positive zone on third successive week. NSE Nifty logged weekly gain of 2.62 per cent whereas it logged 8.70 per cent monthly gain in July 2022. Similarly, BSE Sensex surged 2.67 per cent in the week gone by while it logged monthly gain of 8.50 per cent in July 2022. In last week of the July 2022 session, mid-cap index underperformed compared to NSE Nifty rising 1.01 per cent.

