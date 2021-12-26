Stock market holidays: NSE, BSE to remain closed on these days in 2022

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Stock market holidays: Indian stock exchanges have declared the list of stock market holidays in 2022. As per the information available on the BSE website, there will be 13 trade holidays in 2022. This means, other than Saturday and Sunday, trading at NSE and BSE will remain closed on these 13 days in the entire year. There will be no trade in Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment on these 13 stock market holidays in 2022.

First stock market holiday in 2022 falls on 26th January 2022 for Republic Day celebration whereas the last stock market holiday in 2022 falls on 8th November 2022 for Gurunanak Jayanti. There is no stock market holiday falling in the month of February whereas holiday for Mahashivratri and Holi falls on 1st and 18th March respectively.

There will be two stock market holidays in the month of April as Mahavir Jayanti / Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti falls on 14th April while Good Friday falls on 15th April 2022. 14th and 15th April being Thursday and Friday, this will be the largest extended weekend for stock market in 2022 as stock market remains closed on Saturday and Sunday.

The Indian stock market will remain closed on 3rd May 2022 for Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id) and this will be the only stock market holidays in this month.

The Indian stock market will remain closed on 3rd May 2022 for Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id) and this will be the only stock market holidays in this month.

Indian stock market will have maximum 3 holidays in the month of August and October. In August 2022, stock market holidays fall on 9th, 15th and 31st August for Muharram, Independence Day and Ganesh Chaturthi festivals respectively. Likewise, there will be 3 stock market holidays in the month of October 2022 on 5th, 24th and 26th for Dussehra, Diwali Laxmi Pujan and Diwali Balipratipada festivals respectively. Muhurat Trading shall be held on October 24, 2022 (Diwali – Laxmi Pujan). Timings of Muhurat Trading 2022 shall be notified subsequently.

In the month of November 2022, there will be just one stock market holiday falling on 8th November for Gurunanak Jayanti festival. As said earlier, this will be the last stock market holiday falling in the year 2022.

See full list of stock market holidays in 2022 below:

There were 14 stock market holidays in 2021.

