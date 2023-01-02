Stock market holidays 2023: After a roller coaster ride in 2022, Indian stock market has ushered into the new year 2023 and stock market holidays for the year 2023 has already been announced and shared on Indian bourses. As per the list of stock market holidays 2023, trading in equities will remain closed on 15 days whereas in list of stock market holidays 2022, NSE and BSE were closed on 13 days only. So, Indian secondary market will have two additional trading holidays this year.

Like stock market holidays 2022, there will be just one stock market holiday in January whereas there will be no trading holidays in the month of February 2023. In January, trading at BSE and NSE will remain suspended on 26th January for Republic Day celebrations across nation. After Republic Day, next stock market holiday will fall in the month of March. On Tuesday, March 7th, trading in Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment will remain closed.

Maximum stock market holidays in 2023 falls in the month of April as there will be three trade holidays in April 2023. Trading in equities will remain closed on April 04, 2023 for Mahavir Jayanti. Other two stock market holidays in April 2023 have been announced on April 07, 2023 (Good Friday) and April 14, 2023 (Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti).

One stock market holiday has been announced in the month of May and June 20223. On 1st May 2023, trading at BSE and NSE will remain suspended on the occasion of Maharashtra Day whereas on 28th June 2023, trading in Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment will remain suspended for Bakri Id celebration.

There is no stock market holiday announced in the month of July 2023 where one holiday each falls in August and September 2023. On 15th august 2023, equity trading in India will remain closed for Independence Day celebration across nation whereas on 19th September 2023, trading at NSE and BSE will remain closed for Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

In October and November, two stock market holidays have been announced. In October 2023, two stock market holidays are Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (2nd October) and Dussehra (24th October).

Two stock market holidays in October 2023 are Diwali Balipratipada (14th November) and Gurunanak Jayanti (27th November). Last stock market holiday of 20223 falls on 25th December for Christmas celebration.

So, out of the stock market holidays falling in 2023, there will be no holiday in the month of February and July whereas maximum three holidays will fall in the month of April. Two stock market holidays falls in March, October and November whereas there will be single trade holiday in January (26th, Republic Day), May (1st, Maharashtra Day), June (28th, Bakri Id), August (15th, Independence Day), September (19th, Ganesh Chaturthi) and December (25th, Christmas).

See full list of stock market holidays 2023 below:

View Full Image Photo: Courtesy BSE website

In 2022, 50-stock Nifty index registered 2.72 per cent rise while 30-stock index BSE Sensex surged 2.80 per cent. However, Nifty Bank index outperformed key benchmark indices by a huge margin as the banking index surged to the tune of 21 per cent in the year gone by. But, broad market indices remained laggard in terms of delivering returns. Small-cap index ended 2022 lower to the tune of 3 per cent whereas BSE mid-cap index finished 0.30 per cent higher.