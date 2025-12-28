Stock market holidays: NSE, BSE to remain closed on these days in 2026; check full list here

Stock market holidays: The Indian stock market will witness fifteen trading holidays in the year 2026, according to National Stock Exchange (NSE) holiday calendar 2026.

Besides these days, the NSE has also marked four additional holidays that coincide with weekends, when trading is normally closed.

Some of the holidays like Mahashivratri, Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramadan Eid), Independence Day, and Diwali Laxmi Pujan are falling on weekends.

According to the holiday calendar, March has the highest number of market holidays with three, followed by April and May, which have two holidays each.

Stocks market holidays in 2026 January 26 - Republic Day

March 3 - Holi

March 26 - Shri Ram Navami

March 31 - Shri Mahavir Jayanti

April 3 - Good Friday

April 14 - Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti

May 1 - Maharashtra Day

May 28 - Bakri Id

June 26 - Muharram

September 14 - Ganesh Chaturthi

October 2 - Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

October 20 - Dussehra

November 10 - Diwali / Balipratipada

November 26 - Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev

December 25 - Christmas

Stock market update The Indian equity market closed in the red on Friday, December 26, as investors continued to pare positions amid the absence of fresh catalysts and mixed global signals.

The Sensex declined 367 points, or 0.43%, to end at 85,041.45, while the Nifty 50 slipped 100 points, or 0.38%, to settle at 26,042.30. The BSE Midcap index eased 0.18% and the Smallcap index fell 0.34%.

Despite the weak Friday close, the benchmarks posted modest weekly gains. For the week ended December 26, the Sensex edged up 112 points, or 0.13%, snapping a two-week losing streak, while the Nifty 50 rose 0.30%, ending its three-week decline.

“Indian equity markets closed the holiday-shortened week on a cautious note, with mild profit booking emerging near lifetime highs amid thin trading volumes and persistent FII outflows. Despite the marginal decline, the broader market structure remains constructive, underpinned by strong domestic institutional participation, resilient earnings expectations, and stable macroeconomic conditions. Overall, the week reflected healthy consolidation at elevated levels rather than any signs of trend exhaustion, helping the market build a steady base as it approaches the transition into the new calendar year,” said Ponmudi R, CEO - Enrich Money.