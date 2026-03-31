Stock market holidays: NSE, BSE to remain closed on these days in April 2026

Stock market holidays: The Indian stock market will witness two holidays in the month of April 2026, as per NSE's official holiday calendar. This means that both exchanges - BSE and NSE - will remain closed for trading for two additional days, apart from weekends next month.

The first stock market holiday in April 2026 will fall on Friday, April 3, on account of Good Friday, which will result in a long weekend for the traders. On April 3, several major global markets—including the US stock market—will remain closed.

The commodity market, Multi Commodity Exchange, will also remain shut for trading on April 3.

The second market holiday will be on Tuesday, April 14, to mark Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti. Meanwhile, the commodities market will remain open for trading in the evening from 5 pm to 11 pm.

Stock market holidays in 2026 The Indian stock market remained closed for trading today, March 31, on account of Mahavir Jayanti. Moving ahead, the stock market will observe a total of eleven closures this year.

In May, stock markets will remain closed for two holidays—Maharashtra Day on May 1 and Bakri Id on May 28. In June, trading will be suspended on June 26 for Muharram.

There are no market holidays in July and August, with the next closure scheduled for September 14 on account of Ganesh Chaturthi. October and November will each have two trading holidays, while the final market holiday of 2026 will fall in December for Christmas.

Here's a complete list of stock market holidays in 2026:

No. Date Day Holiday 1 03-Apr-2026 Friday Good Friday 2 14-Apr-2026 Tuesday Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti 3 01-May-2026 Friday Maharashtra Day 4 28-May-2026 Thursday Bakri Id 5 26-Jun-2026 Friday Muharram 6 14-Sep-2026 Monday Ganesh Chaturthi 7 02-Oct-2026 Friday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 8 20-Oct-2026 Tuesday Dussehra 9 10-Nov-2026 Tuesday Diwali - Balipratipada 10 24-Nov-2026 Tuesday Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev 11 25-Dec-2026 Friday Christmas

Stock market update On Monday, the domestic equity market remained under intense selling pressure for a second straight session, as growing worries over the US-Iran conflict, surging crude oil prices, and a weakening macroeconomic outlook for India kept investors anxious.

A broad-based selloff gripped the market, with not just the benchmark indices but also mid- and small-cap stocks tumbling over 2%. The Sensex ended sharply lower by 1,636 points, or 2.22%, at 71,947.55, while the NSE Nifty 50 dropped 488 points, or 2.14%, to close at 22,331.40. Meanwhile, BSE mid- and small-cap indices declined by around 2.5% each.

“Indian equity markets ended sharply lower on March 30th, pressured by monthly F&O expiry and broad-based selling across sectors. Lingering global uncertainties, elevated crude oil prices, and sustained FII outflows kept sentiment cautious, leading markets to close the final trading session of the financial year on a weak note,” said Bajaj Broking in a note.