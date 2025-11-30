Stock market holidays: NSE, BSE to remain closed on THESE days in December 2025; check full list here

Stock market holidays: As we enter into the final month of 2025, stock market investors are reviewing the December 2025 trading schedule to organise their positions and market strategies.

According to official NSE holiday calendar, the market will observe only one trading holiday in the month of December, apart from usual weekend offs. This means that the Indian stock market will remain closed for nine days next month.

The only festive holiday is on December 25, when the markets will remain closed for Christmas. Apart from this, markets will stay closed on all four Saturdays and Sundays of the month, leaving investors with a total of twenty-two trading sessions before the year concludes.

Stocks market holidays in December 2025 The market will remain closed for trading on December 25, on account of Christmas, which is the last festive trading holiday of this year. Both exchanges BSE and NSE observed 14 trading holidays in 2025.

December 25 - Christmas

December 6, 13, 20, 27 – Saturdays

December 7, 14, 21, 28 - Sundays

Stock market update The Indian markets ended largely unchanged on Friday, November 28, as investors booked profits at higher levels and stayed cautious ahead of the Q2 GDP release. Mixed global signals also failed to lift sentiment.

The Sensex slipped 14 points (0.02%) to close at 85,706.67, while the Nifty 50 edged down 13 points (0.05%) to 26,202.95. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices also dipped slightly, by 0.04% and 0.13%, respectively.

HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel and Infosys were the major laggards on the Sensex, whereas Mahindra & Mahindra, SBI and Kotak Mahindra Bank provided key support.

For the week, both benchmark indices posted their third straight weekly gain, advancing by about 0.5%.

“Indian markets ended virtually flat on November 28, with the Nifty hovering close to the 26,200 level. Sentiment improved following constructive progress in India–US trade negotiations. With Q2 GDP and IIP data due shortly, the overall outlook remains upbeat, and the upcoming prints are expected to validate the strengthening macro environment. By the close, the Sensex slipped 13.71 points or 0.02% to 85,706.67, while the Nifty eased 12.60 points or 0.05% to 26,202.95. Midcap and small-cap indices also wrapped up the session on a muted note. Sector-wise, pharma, media, and auto advanced 0.5–1%, while power, oil & gas, and telecom registered declines of 0.5–0.7%,” said Bajaj Broking Research.

