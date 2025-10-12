Subscribe

Stock market holidays on Diwali, Dhanteras - Check when is Muhurat Trading, when will Dalal Street be shut

Stock market holidays 2025: The Indian stock market will be closed on October 21 and 22 for Diwali and Balipratipada. As a result, both the BSE and the NSE will remain shut for a continuous four-day period.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published12 Oct 2025, 09:55 AM IST
Stock market holidays 2025: Will BSE, NSE to remain shut for Dhanteras, Diwali?
The Indian stock market will remain closed for trading on October 21&22 on account of Diwali and Balipratipada. This means that both Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) to remain shut for four days straight.

Since Dhanteras falls on Sunday, October 19, both exchanges will remain closed.

The multi-commodity exchange (MCX) and currency derivatives will also remain closed for trading for four days, due to Diwali on October 21 and Balipratipada on October 22 and including Saturday and Sunday.

Stock market holidays in 2025

October 21 - Diwali Laxmi Pujan

October 22 - Balipratipada

November 5 - Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev

December 25 - Christmas

Muhurat Trading 2025

As per the circulars released by NSE and BSE on September 22, the Diwali Muhurat Trading session this year is scheduled for October 21.

The special trading window will be open from 1:45 pm to 2:45 pm, and trade modifications will be allowed until 2:55 pm.

“All trades executed in this Diwali Muhurat trading session shall result in settlement obligations,” National Stock Exchange of India Limited said in its circular.

Muhurat Trading is a special, symbolic one-hour trading session conducted every year on Diwali to mark the beginning of a new Samvat, or Hindu calendar year. This year’s session will usher in Samvat 2082.

Typically held in the evening, the session will this time take place in the afternoon.

Trading during the Muhurat session will be open across multiple segments — including equities, commodity derivatives, currency derivatives, equity futures & options, and securities lending & borrowing (SLB) — all within the same time slot.

Historically, Muhurat trading has tended to yield positive returns, even with lower trading volumes. Over the past 16 years, benchmark indices have ended in the green 13 times, underscoring the generally optimistic sentiment surrounding this occasion.

In 2024, the festive momentum continued as both the Sensex and Nifty 50 closed higher during the Muhurat session — with the BSE Sensex climbing 335 points (0.42%) to 79,724, and the Nifty 50 gaining 99 points (0.41%) to settle at 24,304.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
Market HolidaysIndian Stock MarketBSENSEMCX
