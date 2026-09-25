Stock market holidays: Taiwan to Shanghai Stock Exchange — These Asian markets to remain closed today

Stock market holidays: The Indian stock market opened flat on Friday, the final trading session before the weekend. However, the weekend vibes have already set in across part of Asia with markets remaining close in China, Taiwan and South Korea for a holiday today, ie Friday, September 25.

It is a stock market holiday today, September 25 in China’s Shanghai Stock Exchange, Shenzhen Stock Exchange and Beijing Stock Exchange (BSE). Additionally, Korea Exchange (KRX), Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) and Taipei Exchange (TPex) will also remain closed on Friday.

China stock market holiday today China's stock market remained closed on Friday on the account of the Mid-Autumn Festival, which is also known as the Moon Festival. China's stock markets will reopen on Monday, September 28 at 9:30 am local time (7:00 am IST). SSE Composite Index closed 1.22% lower at 3,888.37 on Thursday, September 24.

Taiwan stock market holiday Taiwan stock markets remained shut on Friday to observe the Mid Autumn festival. The stock market will remain closed on Monday too for Teachers' Day which marks the birth anniversary of Confucius, who is revered as a supreme sage and first teacher. Taiwan Stock Exchange and Taipei Exchange will reopen on Tuesday, September 29, at 9 am local time (6:30 am IST). Taiwan’s TSEC Weighted Index, also known as TAIEX, closed 0.28% lower at 48,024.60 on Thursday.

Korea stock market holiday South Korea's stock market, Korea Exchange/KRX, is closed on Friday, September 25, 2026 on the occasion of Chuseok, which is the Korean Harvest Moon Festival. The stock market closed for a four-day holiday stretch spanning Thursday, September 24, and Friday, September 25.