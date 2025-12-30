Stock market holidays: These global market bourses to remain shut on December 31, January 1. What about Dalal Street?

Stock market holidays: As the year draws to a close and global markets gear up to welcome the New Year, several major stock exchanges will observe a holiday or operate with shortened trading sessions on December 31 and January 1.
With major global markets closed on or ahead of New Year’s Day, most institutional investors have already closed out their positions, resulting in thin trading volumes commonly seen in the final days of the year.
From Asia to Europe, the majority of the stock markets are closed on Thursday, New Year's Day, while some are also witnessing truncated sessions or holidays on Wednesday and Friday. However, Indian stock market investors will see a full week of trading, but the triggers will remain sparse.
Among the major global markets, Australian bourses will see a shorter trading day on December 31, along with New Zealand, Hong Kong, Spain and the UK, among a few other European nations as listed below.
Meanwhile, South Korea's KOSPI and Japan will be closed for trading tomorrow among major Asian markets.
|Country
|Stock Exchange
|Holiday / Early Close
|Argentina
|Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Australia
|Sydney Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day – Early close
|Austria
|Vienna Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Bangladesh
|Dhaka Stock Exchange
|Bank Holiday
|Belgium
|Brussels Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day – Early close
|Brazil
|B3 Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Croatia
|Zagreb Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Czech Republic
|Prague Stock Exchange
|Bank Holiday
|Denmark
|Copenhagen Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Estonia
|Tallinn Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Finland
|Helsinki Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|France
|Paris Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day – Early close
|Germany
|Frankfurt Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Hong Kong
|Hong Kong Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day – Early close
|Hungary
|Budapest Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Iceland
|Iceland Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Ireland
|Ireland Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day – Early close
|Italy
|Milan Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Japan
|Tokyo Stock Exchange
|Market Holiday
|Latvia
|NASDAQ OMX Riga
|New Year's Day
|Lithuania
|Vilnius Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Netherlands
|Amsterdam Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day – Early close
|New Zealand
|New Zealand Exchange
|New Year's Day – Early close
|Peru
|Lima Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day – Early close
|Philippines
|Philippines Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day – Early close
|Poland
|Warsaw Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Portugal
|Lisbon Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day – Early close
|Russia
|Moscow Stock Exchange
|Holiday
|South Korea
|KOSDAQ
|Last day of the year
|South Korea
|Seoul Stock Exchange
|Last day of the year
|Spain
|Madrid Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day – Early close
|Sweden
|Stockholm Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Switzerland
|Switzerland Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Thailand
|Thailand Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|United Kingdom
|London Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day – Early close
|Venezuela
|Caracas Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Source: Investing.com
The US stock market will remain open for trading on Wednesday, December 31.
More global markets are closed on New Year's Day. In Asia, China, Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea markets will be shut, along with Taiwan. These are the major markets of the region and set the tone for trading for Indian bourses as well.
Australia and New Zealand's stock bourses will be shut. The "mother market" US will also observe holidays. Elsewhere in Europe, German, French and UK markets will be closed on New Year's Day.
|Country
|Stock Exchange
|Holiday / Early Close
|Argentina
|Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Australia
|Sydney Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Austria
|Vienna Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Bahrain
|Bahrain Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Belgium
|Brussels Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Bermuda
|Bermuda Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Bosnia-Herzegovina
|Bosnia
|New Year's Day
|Botswana
|Botswana Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Brazil
|B3 Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Bulgaria
|Sofia Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Canada
|Canadian Securities Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Canada
|Toronto Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Canada
|TSX Venture Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Cayman Islands
|Cayman Islands Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Chile
|Santiago Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|China
|Shanghai Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|China
|Shenzhen Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Colombia
|Colombia Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Costa Rica
|Costa Rica Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Croatia
|Zagreb Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Cyprus
|Cyprus Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Czech Republic
|Prague Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Denmark
|Copenhagen Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Ecuador
|Quito Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Estonia
|Tallinn Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Finland
|Helsinki Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|France
|Paris Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Germany
|Frankfurt Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Greece
|Athens Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Hong Kong
|Hong Kong Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Hungary
|Budapest Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Iceland
|Iceland Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Indonesia
|Jakarta Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Ireland
|Ireland Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Italy
|Milan Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Jamaica
|Jamaica Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Japan
|Tokyo Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Jordan
|Amman Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Kazakhstan
|Kazakhstan Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Kenya
|Kenya Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Kuwait
|Kuwait City Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Latvia
|NASDAQ OMX Riga
|New Year's Day
|Lebanon
|Beirut Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Lithuania
|Vilnius Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Luxembourg
|Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Malaysia
|Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Malta
|Malta Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Mauritius
|Stock Exchange of Mauritius
|New Year's Day
|Mexico
|Mexico Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Montenegro
|Montenegro Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Morocco
|Casablanca Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Namibia
|Namibia Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Netherlands
|Amsterdam Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|New Zealand
|New Zealand Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Nigeria
|Lagos
|New Year's Day
|Norway
|Oslo Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Palestinian Territory
|Ramallah Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Peru
|Lima Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Philippines
|Philippines Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Poland
|Warsaw Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Portugal
|Lisbon Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Qatar
|Doha Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Romania
|Bucharest Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Russia
|Moscow Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Rwanda
|Rwanda Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Serbia
|Belgrade
|New Year's Day
|Singapore
|Singapore Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Slovakia
|Bratislava Stock Exchange
|Republic Day
|Slovenia
|Ljubljana Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|South Africa
|Johannesburg Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|South Korea
|KOSDAQ
|New Year's Day
|South Korea
|Seoul Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Spain
|Madrid Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Sri Lanka
|Colombo Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Sweden
|Stockholm Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Switzerland
|Switzerland Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Taiwan
|Taiwan Stock Exchange
|New Year
|Tanzania
|Dar Es Salaam Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Thailand
|Thailand Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Türkiye
|Istanbul Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Ukraine
|Ukraine Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|United Arab Emirates
|Abu Dhabi
|New Year's Day
|United Arab Emirates
|Dubai Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|United Kingdom
|London Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|United Kingdom
|Aquis Exchange
|New Year's Day
|United States
|New York Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Zimbabwe
|Zimbabwe Stock Exchange
|New Year's Day
|Source: Investing.com
For Indian investors, the key point to note is that neither December 31 nor January 1 is a trading holiday, which is always the case. According to the stock market holiday calendar shared by bourses, both BSE and NSE will be open for trading over the next two days.
That said, even as the Indian markets are open, trading activity on these dates would be subdued, mirroring the global holiday mood. Institutional participation is typically low, and benchmark indices often move within narrow ranges.
The first trading holiday of 2026 will be on January 26 to mark Republic Day celebrations.
Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said a clear directional change will happen only early in the new year when large institutions are back in action.
"It would be better for investors to watch the market now and wait for new triggers and new directional moves. However, weakness in the market can be used to nibble at high-quality large caps."
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.
