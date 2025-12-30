Stock market holidays: These global market bourses to remain shut on December 31, January 1. What about Dalal Street?

Stock market holidays: As the year draws to a close and global markets gear up to welcome the New Year, several major stock exchanges will observe a holiday or operate with shortened trading sessions on December 31 and January 1.

With major global markets closed on or ahead of New Year’s Day, most institutional investors have already closed out their positions, resulting in thin trading volumes commonly seen in the final days of the year.

From Asia to Europe, the majority of the stock markets are closed on Thursday, New Year's Day, while some are also witnessing truncated sessions or holidays on Wednesday and Friday. However, Indian stock market investors will see a full week of trading, but the triggers will remain sparse.

Stock market holiday on Wednesday (December 31) Among the major global markets, Australian bourses will see a shorter trading day on December 31, along with New Zealand, Hong Kong, Spain and the UK, among a few other European nations as listed below.

Meanwhile, South Korea's KOSPI and Japan will be closed for trading tomorrow among major Asian markets.

Country Stock Exchange Holiday / Early Close Argentina Buenos Aires Stock Exchange New Year's Day Australia Sydney Stock Exchange New Year's Day – Early close Austria Vienna Stock Exchange New Year's Day Bangladesh Dhaka Stock Exchange Bank Holiday Belgium Brussels Stock Exchange New Year's Day – Early close Brazil B3 Stock Exchange New Year's Day Croatia Zagreb Stock Exchange New Year's Day Czech Republic Prague Stock Exchange Bank Holiday Denmark Copenhagen Stock Exchange New Year's Day Estonia Tallinn Stock Exchange New Year's Day Finland Helsinki Stock Exchange New Year's Day France Paris Stock Exchange New Year's Day – Early close Germany Frankfurt Stock Exchange New Year's Day Hong Kong Hong Kong Stock Exchange New Year's Day – Early close Hungary Budapest Stock Exchange New Year's Day Iceland Iceland Stock Exchange New Year's Day Ireland Ireland Stock Exchange New Year's Day – Early close Italy Milan Stock Exchange New Year's Day Japan Tokyo Stock Exchange Market Holiday Latvia NASDAQ OMX Riga New Year's Day Lithuania Vilnius Stock Exchange New Year's Day Netherlands Amsterdam Stock Exchange New Year's Day – Early close New Zealand New Zealand Exchange New Year's Day – Early close Peru Lima Stock Exchange New Year's Day – Early close Philippines Philippines Stock Exchange New Year's Day – Early close Poland Warsaw Stock Exchange New Year's Day Portugal Lisbon Stock Exchange New Year's Day – Early close Russia Moscow Stock Exchange Holiday South Korea KOSDAQ Last day of the year South Korea Seoul Stock Exchange Last day of the year Spain Madrid Stock Exchange New Year's Day – Early close Sweden Stockholm Stock Exchange New Year's Day Switzerland Switzerland Stock Exchange New Year's Day Thailand Thailand Stock Exchange New Year's Day United Kingdom London Stock Exchange New Year's Day – Early close Venezuela Caracas Stock Exchange New Year's Day Source: Investing.com

The US stock market will remain open for trading on Wednesday, December 31.

Stock market holiday on Thursday (January 1) More global markets are closed on New Year's Day. In Asia, China, Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea markets will be shut, along with Taiwan. These are the major markets of the region and set the tone for trading for Indian bourses as well.

Australia and New Zealand's stock bourses will be shut. The "mother market" US will also observe holidays. Elsewhere in Europe, German, French and UK markets will be closed on New Year's Day.

Country Stock Exchange Holiday / Early Close Argentina Buenos Aires Stock Exchange New Year's Day Australia Sydney Stock Exchange New Year's Day Austria Vienna Stock Exchange New Year's Day Bahrain Bahrain Stock Exchange New Year's Day Belgium Brussels Stock Exchange New Year's Day Bermuda Bermuda Stock Exchange New Year's Day Bosnia-Herzegovina Bosnia New Year's Day Botswana Botswana Stock Exchange New Year's Day Brazil B3 Stock Exchange New Year's Day Bulgaria Sofia Stock Exchange New Year's Day Canada Canadian Securities Exchange New Year's Day Canada Toronto Stock Exchange New Year's Day Canada TSX Venture Exchange New Year's Day Cayman Islands Cayman Islands Stock Exchange New Year's Day Chile Santiago Stock Exchange New Year's Day China Shanghai Stock Exchange New Year's Day China Shenzhen Stock Exchange New Year's Day Colombia Colombia Stock Exchange New Year's Day Costa Rica Costa Rica Stock Exchange New Year's Day Croatia Zagreb Stock Exchange New Year's Day Cyprus Cyprus Stock Exchange New Year's Day Czech Republic Prague Stock Exchange New Year's Day Denmark Copenhagen Stock Exchange New Year's Day Ecuador Quito Stock Exchange New Year's Day Estonia Tallinn Stock Exchange New Year's Day Finland Helsinki Stock Exchange New Year's Day France Paris Stock Exchange New Year's Day Germany Frankfurt Stock Exchange New Year's Day Greece Athens Stock Exchange New Year's Day Hong Kong Hong Kong Stock Exchange New Year's Day Hungary Budapest Stock Exchange New Year's Day Iceland Iceland Stock Exchange New Year's Day Indonesia Jakarta Stock Exchange New Year's Day Ireland Ireland Stock Exchange New Year's Day Italy Milan Stock Exchange New Year's Day Jamaica Jamaica Stock Exchange New Year's Day Japan Tokyo Stock Exchange New Year's Day Jordan Amman Stock Exchange New Year's Day Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Stock Exchange New Year's Day Kenya Kenya Stock Exchange New Year's Day Kuwait Kuwait City Stock Exchange New Year's Day Latvia NASDAQ OMX Riga New Year's Day Lebanon Beirut Stock Exchange New Year's Day Lithuania Vilnius Stock Exchange New Year's Day Luxembourg Luxembourg Stock Exchange New Year's Day Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange New Year's Day Malta Malta Stock Exchange New Year's Day Mauritius Stock Exchange of Mauritius New Year's Day Mexico Mexico Stock Exchange New Year's Day Montenegro Montenegro Stock Exchange New Year's Day Morocco Casablanca Stock Exchange New Year's Day Namibia Namibia Stock Exchange New Year's Day Netherlands Amsterdam Stock Exchange New Year's Day New Zealand New Zealand Exchange New Year's Day Nigeria Lagos New Year's Day Norway Oslo Stock Exchange New Year's Day Palestinian Territory Ramallah Stock Exchange New Year's Day Peru Lima Stock Exchange New Year's Day Philippines Philippines Stock Exchange New Year's Day Poland Warsaw Stock Exchange New Year's Day Portugal Lisbon Stock Exchange New Year's Day Qatar Doha Stock Exchange New Year's Day Romania Bucharest Stock Exchange New Year's Day Russia Moscow Stock Exchange New Year's Day Rwanda Rwanda Stock Exchange New Year's Day Serbia Belgrade New Year's Day Singapore Singapore Stock Exchange New Year's Day Slovakia Bratislava Stock Exchange Republic Day Slovenia Ljubljana Stock Exchange New Year's Day South Africa Johannesburg Stock Exchange New Year's Day South Korea KOSDAQ New Year's Day South Korea Seoul Stock Exchange New Year's Day Spain Madrid Stock Exchange New Year's Day Sri Lanka Colombo Stock Exchange New Year's Day Sweden Stockholm Stock Exchange New Year's Day Switzerland Switzerland Stock Exchange New Year's Day Taiwan Taiwan Stock Exchange New Year Tanzania Dar Es Salaam Stock Exchange New Year's Day Thailand Thailand Stock Exchange New Year's Day Türkiye Istanbul Stock Exchange New Year's Day Ukraine Ukraine Stock Exchange New Year's Day United Arab Emirates Abu Dhabi New Year's Day United Arab Emirates Dubai Stock Exchange New Year's Day United Kingdom London Stock Exchange New Year's Day United Kingdom Aquis Exchange New Year's Day United States New York Stock Exchange New Year's Day Zimbabwe Zimbabwe Stock Exchange New Year's Day Source: Investing.com

Will Indian markets remain closed on New Year's? For Indian investors, the key point to note is that neither December 31 nor January 1 is a trading holiday, which is always the case. According to the stock market holiday calendar shared by bourses, both BSE and NSE will be open for trading over the next two days.

That said, even as the Indian markets are open, trading activity on these dates would be subdued, mirroring the global holiday mood. Institutional participation is typically low, and benchmark indices often move within narrow ranges.

The first trading holiday of 2026 will be on January 26 to mark Republic Day celebrations.

Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said a clear directional change will happen only early in the new year when large institutions are back in action.

"It would be better for investors to watch the market now and wait for new triggers and new directional moves. However, weakness in the market can be used to nibble at high-quality large caps."