Mint Market
Subscribe

Stock market holidays: These global market bourses to remain shut on December 31, January 1. What about Dalal Street?

With major global markets closed on or ahead of New Year’s Day, most institutional investors have already closed out their positions, resulting in thin trading volumes commonly seen in the final days of the year.

Saloni Goel
Published30 Dec 2025, 03:17 PM IST
Advertisement
US stock market holiday on December 24
US stock market holiday on December 24(REUTERS)

Stock market holidays: As the year draws to a close and global markets gear up to welcome the New Year, several major stock exchanges will observe a holiday or operate with shortened trading sessions on December 31 and January 1.

With major global markets closed on or ahead of New Year’s Day, most institutional investors have already closed out their positions, resulting in thin trading volumes commonly seen in the final days of the year.

From Asia to Europe, the majority of the stock markets are closed on Thursday, New Year's Day, while some are also witnessing truncated sessions or holidays on Wednesday and Friday. However, Indian stock market investors will see a full week of trading, but the triggers will remain sparse.

Advertisement
Also Read | Stock market holidays: These global markets to remain shut on New year

Stock market holiday on Wednesday (December 31)

Among the major global markets, Australian bourses will see a shorter trading day on December 31, along with New Zealand, Hong Kong, Spain and the UK, among a few other European nations as listed below.

Meanwhile, South Korea's KOSPI and Japan will be closed for trading tomorrow among major Asian markets.

CountryStock ExchangeHoliday / Early Close
ArgentinaBuenos Aires Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
AustraliaSydney Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day – Early close
AustriaVienna Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
BangladeshDhaka Stock ExchangeBank Holiday
BelgiumBrussels Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day – Early close
BrazilB3 Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
CroatiaZagreb Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
Czech RepublicPrague Stock ExchangeBank Holiday
DenmarkCopenhagen Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
EstoniaTallinn Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
FinlandHelsinki Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
FranceParis Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day – Early close
GermanyFrankfurt Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
Hong KongHong Kong Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day – Early close
HungaryBudapest Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
IcelandIceland Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
IrelandIreland Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day – Early close
ItalyMilan Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
JapanTokyo Stock ExchangeMarket Holiday
LatviaNASDAQ OMX RigaNew Year's Day
LithuaniaVilnius Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
NetherlandsAmsterdam Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day – Early close
New ZealandNew Zealand ExchangeNew Year's Day – Early close
PeruLima Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day – Early close
PhilippinesPhilippines Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day – Early close
PolandWarsaw Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
PortugalLisbon Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day – Early close
RussiaMoscow Stock ExchangeHoliday
South KoreaKOSDAQLast day of the year
South KoreaSeoul Stock ExchangeLast day of the year
SpainMadrid Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day – Early close
SwedenStockholm Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
SwitzerlandSwitzerland Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
ThailandThailand Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
United KingdomLondon Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day – Early close
VenezuelaCaracas Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
Source: Investing.com

The US stock market will remain open for trading on Wednesday, December 31.

Stock market holiday on Thursday (January 1)

More global markets are closed on New Year's Day. In Asia, China, Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea markets will be shut, along with Taiwan. These are the major markets of the region and set the tone for trading for Indian bourses as well.

Advertisement

Australia and New Zealand's stock bourses will be shut. The "mother market" US will also observe holidays. Elsewhere in Europe, German, French and UK markets will be closed on New Year's Day.

Also Read | NSE releases holiday list, stock market to remain shut for 15 days in 2026
CountryStock ExchangeHoliday / Early Close
ArgentinaBuenos Aires Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
AustraliaSydney Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
AustriaVienna Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
BahrainBahrain Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
BelgiumBrussels Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
BermudaBermuda Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
Bosnia-HerzegovinaBosniaNew Year's Day
BotswanaBotswana Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
BrazilB3 Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
BulgariaSofia Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
CanadaCanadian Securities ExchangeNew Year's Day
CanadaToronto Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
CanadaTSX Venture ExchangeNew Year's Day
Cayman IslandsCayman Islands Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
ChileSantiago Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
ChinaShanghai Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
ChinaShenzhen Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
ColombiaColombia Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
Costa RicaCosta Rica Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
CroatiaZagreb Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
CyprusCyprus Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
Czech RepublicPrague Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
DenmarkCopenhagen Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
EcuadorQuito Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
EstoniaTallinn Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
FinlandHelsinki Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
FranceParis Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
GermanyFrankfurt Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
GreeceAthens Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
Hong KongHong Kong Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
HungaryBudapest Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
IcelandIceland Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
IndonesiaJakarta Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
IrelandIreland Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
ItalyMilan Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
JamaicaJamaica Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
JapanTokyo Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
JordanAmman Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
KazakhstanKazakhstan Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
KenyaKenya Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
KuwaitKuwait City Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
LatviaNASDAQ OMX RigaNew Year's Day
LebanonBeirut Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
LithuaniaVilnius Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
LuxembourgLuxembourg Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
MalaysiaKuala Lumpur Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
MaltaMalta Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
MauritiusStock Exchange of MauritiusNew Year's Day
MexicoMexico Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
MontenegroMontenegro Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
MoroccoCasablanca Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
NamibiaNamibia Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
NetherlandsAmsterdam Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
New ZealandNew Zealand ExchangeNew Year's Day
NigeriaLagosNew Year's Day
NorwayOslo Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
Palestinian TerritoryRamallah Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
PeruLima Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
PhilippinesPhilippines Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
PolandWarsaw Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
PortugalLisbon Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
QatarDoha Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
RomaniaBucharest Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
RussiaMoscow Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
RwandaRwanda Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
SerbiaBelgradeNew Year's Day
SingaporeSingapore Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
SlovakiaBratislava Stock ExchangeRepublic Day
SloveniaLjubljana Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
South AfricaJohannesburg Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
South KoreaKOSDAQNew Year's Day
South KoreaSeoul Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
SpainMadrid Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
Sri LankaColombo Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
SwedenStockholm Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
SwitzerlandSwitzerland Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
TaiwanTaiwan Stock ExchangeNew Year
TanzaniaDar Es Salaam Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
ThailandThailand Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
TürkiyeIstanbul Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
UkraineUkraine Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
United Arab EmiratesAbu DhabiNew Year's Day
United Arab EmiratesDubai Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
United KingdomLondon Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
United KingdomAquis ExchangeNew Year's Day
United StatesNew York Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
ZimbabweZimbabwe Stock ExchangeNew Year's Day
Source: Investing.com

Will Indian markets remain closed on New Year's?

For Indian investors, the key point to note is that neither December 31 nor January 1 is a trading holiday, which is always the case. According to the stock market holiday calendar shared by bourses, both BSE and NSE will be open for trading over the next two days.

That said, even as the Indian markets are open, trading activity on these dates would be subdued, mirroring the global holiday mood. Institutional participation is typically low, and benchmark indices often move within narrow ranges.

Advertisement

The first trading holiday of 2026 will be on January 26 to mark Republic Day celebrations.

Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said a clear directional change will happen only early in the new year when large institutions are back in action.

"It would be better for investors to watch the market now and wait for new triggers and new directional moves. However, weakness in the market can be used to nibble at high-quality large caps."

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

Advertisement
 
 
Global MarketsIndian Stock MarketBSENSEMarket HolidaysStock Market
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStock market holidays: These global market bourses to remain shut on December 31, January 1. What about Dalal Street?
Read Next Story