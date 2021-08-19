Stock market holiday: Trading at BSE, NSE to remain closed today

Stock market holidays: On account of Muharram festival, trading at BSE and NSE will remain closed today. As per stock market holidays 2021 list available at the official BSE website — bseindia.com — no trade activity will take place in Equity, Derivative and SLB Segments today.

There will be no action in Commodity segment in the morning session as well as Commodity market will remain closed in morning session from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM but trading will resume in evening session from 5:00 PM as per its schedule.

This is the only stock market holiday falling in Augusts 2021. Next stock market holiday will fall on 10th September 2021 on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi followed by Dussehra festival falling on 15th October.

Here is full list of stock market holidays 2021:

View Full Image Photo: Courtesy BSE website

BSE and NSE is going to close after a gap of near one month as the earlier stock market holiday had fallen on 21st July 2021 for Bakri Id celebration.

The Indian stock market had remained close for maximum days this year in the month of April, when both Sensex and Nifty was closed on 2nd April for Good Friday, 14 April for Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti and 21st April for Ram Navami celebration.

On Wednesday trade session, the BSE Sensex climbed new life-time high of 56,118.57 levels while NSE Nifty touched it new all-time high of 16,701.85 mark. The rally was well supported by inflows in large-cap stocks especially in IT sector.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.