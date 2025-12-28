Stock market holidays: Wall Street, Nikkei to Heng Seng - these bourses of global markets to remain shut for New Year

Stock market holidays: Global markets were mostly subdued on December 26 amid thin trading, as several major exchanges remain closed for Boxing Day, resulting in fragmented activity across regions.

With markets in Australia, Hong Kong, and much of Europe shut after the Christmas break, investor participation dropped sharply, even as a few Asian markets stay open and try to stage a late-year rally on low volumes.

Major U.S. equity benchmarks ended Friday’s session close to record highs, largely flat in subdued post-Christmas trade, while hopes of Federal Reserve rate cuts and safe-haven demand lifted precious metals to fresh all-time peaks.

Asia-Pacific markets ended higher on Friday, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 climbed 0.68% to finish at 50,750.39, driven by gains in technology stocks, while the Topix edged up 0.15% to 3,423.0. South Korea’s Kospi advanced 0.51% to 4,129.68, and the small-cap Kosdaq rose 0.49% to 919.67. Meanwhile, China’s CSI 300 increased 0.32% to 4,657.24.

Global markets that are closed on the New Year As we are approaching towards the New Year, the stock markets of several countries will remain shut on December 31 and January 1.

Indian stock market Back home, the Indian stock market will remain open for trading on both days, as per the NSE holiday calendar. This means that both BSE and NSE will witness a normal trading day on the New Year.

Wall Street The US stock market will remain closed for trading on New Year's day i.e January 1, 2026. However, the market will operate as usual on 31 December, which is New Year's Eve.

Asian Markets Among Asian countries, Japan's Tokyo stock exchange, South Korea's Seoul stock exchange, and Hong Kong stock exchange will remain closed for trading on both days - December 31 and January 1.

Meanwhile, Australia's Sydney stock exchange will only close on New Year's day, January 1.

European Markets Among European countries, Germany's Frankfurt stock exchange, UK's London stock exchange, Spain's Madrid stock exchange to witness holiday on both December 31 and January 1.

Here's a full list of countries closed on the New Year -

Stock market closed on December 31

Country Stock Exchange Name Argentina Buenos Aires Stock Exchange Australia Sydney Stock Exchange Austria Vienna Stock Exchange Bangladesh Dhaka Stock Exchange Belgium Brussels Stock Exchange Brazil B3 Stock Exchange Croatia Zagreb Stock Exchange Czech Republic Prague Stock Exchange Denmark Copenhagen Stock Exchange Estonia Tallinn Stock Exchange Finland Helsinki Stock Exchange France Paris Stock Exchange Germany Frankfurt Stock Exchange Hong Kong Hong Kong Stock Exchange Hungary Budapest Stock Exchange Iceland Iceland Stock Exchange Ireland Ireland Stock Exchange Italy Milan Stock Exchange Japan Tokyo Stock Exchange Latvia NASDAQ OMX Riga Lithuania Vilnius Stock Exchange Netherlands Amsterdam Stock Exchange New Zealand New Zealand Exchange Peru Lima Stock Exchange Philippines Philippines Stock Exchange Poland Warsaw Stock Exchange Portugal Lisbon Stock Exchange Russia Moscow Stock Exchange South Korea KOSDAQ South Korea Seoul Stock Exchange Spain Madrid Stock Exchange Sweden Stockholm Stock Exchange Switzerland Switzerland Stock Exchange Thailand Thailand Stock Exchange United Kingdom London Stock Exchange

Stock market closed on January 1