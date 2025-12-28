Stock market holidays: Wall Street, Nikkei to Heng Seng - these bourses of global markets to remain shut for New Year

Stock market holidays: Global markets were mostly subdued on December 26 amid thin trading, as several major exchanges remain closed for Boxing Day, resulting in fragmented activity across regions.
With markets in Australia, Hong Kong, and much of Europe shut after the Christmas break, investor participation dropped sharply, even as a few Asian markets stay open and try to stage a late-year rally on low volumes.
Major U.S. equity benchmarks ended Friday’s session close to record highs, largely flat in subdued post-Christmas trade, while hopes of Federal Reserve rate cuts and safe-haven demand lifted precious metals to fresh all-time peaks.
Asia-Pacific markets ended higher on Friday, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 climbed 0.68% to finish at 50,750.39, driven by gains in technology stocks, while the Topix edged up 0.15% to 3,423.0. South Korea’s Kospi advanced 0.51% to 4,129.68, and the small-cap Kosdaq rose 0.49% to 919.67. Meanwhile, China’s CSI 300 increased 0.32% to 4,657.24.
As we are approaching towards the New Year, the stock markets of several countries will remain shut on December 31 and January 1.
Back home, the Indian stock market will remain open for trading on both days, as per the NSE holiday calendar. This means that both BSE and NSE will witness a normal trading day on the New Year.
The US stock market will remain closed for trading on New Year's day i.e January 1, 2026. However, the market will operate as usual on 31 December, which is New Year's Eve.
Among Asian countries, Japan's Tokyo stock exchange, South Korea's Seoul stock exchange, and Hong Kong stock exchange will remain closed for trading on both days - December 31 and January 1.
Meanwhile, Australia's Sydney stock exchange will only close on New Year's day, January 1.
Among European countries, Germany's Frankfurt stock exchange, UK's London stock exchange, Spain's Madrid stock exchange to witness holiday on both December 31 and January 1.
Here's a full list of countries closed on the New Year -
|Country
|Stock Exchange Name
|Argentina
|Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
|Australia
|Sydney Stock Exchange
|Austria
|Vienna Stock Exchange
|Bahrain
|Bahrain Stock Exchange
|Belgium
|Brussels Stock Exchange
|Bermuda
|Bermuda Stock Exchange
|Bosnia-Herzegovina
|Bosnia
|Botswana
|Botswana Stock Exchange
|Brazil
|B3 Stock Exchange
|Bulgaria
|Sofia Stock Exchange
|Canada
|Canadian Securities Exchange
|Canada
|Toronto Stock Exchange
|Canada
|TSX Venture Exchange
|Cayman Islands
|Cayman Islands Stock Exchange
|Chile
|Santiago Stock Exchange
|China
|Shanghai Stock Exchange
|China
|Shenzhen Stock Exchange
|Colombia
|Colombia Stock Exchange
|Costa Rica
|Costa Rica Stock Exchange
|Croatia
|Zagreb Stock Exchange
|Cyprus
|Cyprus Stock Exchange
|Czech Republic
|Prague Stock Exchange
|Denmark
|Copenhagen Stock Exchange
|Ecuador
|Quito Stock Exchange
|Estonia
|Tallinn Stock Exchange
|Finland
|Helsinki Stock Exchange
|France
|Paris Stock Exchange
|Germany
|Frankfurt Stock Exchange
|Greece
|Athens Stock Exchange
|Hong Kong
|Hong Kong Stock Exchange
|Hungary
|Budapest Stock Exchange
|Iceland
|Iceland Stock Exchange
|Indonesia
|Jakarta Stock Exchange
|Ireland
|Ireland Stock Exchange
|Italy
|Milan Stock Exchange
|Jamaica
|Jamaica Stock Exchange
|Japan
|Tokyo Stock Exchange
|Jordan
|Amman Stock Exchange
|Kazakhstan
|Kazakhstan Stock Exchange
|Kenya
|Kenya Stock Exchange
|Kuwait
|Kuwait City Stock Exchange
|Latvia
|NASDAQ OMX Riga
|Lebanon
|Beirut Stock Exchange
|Lithuania
|Vilnius Stock Exchange
|Luxembourg
|Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|Malaysia
|Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange
|Malta
|Malta Stock Exchange
|Mauritius
|Stock Exchange of Mauritius
|Mexico
|Mexico Stock Exchange
|Montenegro
|Montenegro Stock Exchange
|Morocco
|Casablanca Stock Exchange
|Namibia
|Namibia Stock Exchange
|Netherlands
|Amsterdam Stock Exchange
|New Zealand
|New Zealand Exchange
|Nigeria
|Lagos
|Norway
|Oslo Stock Exchange
|Palestinian Territory
|Ramallah Stock Exchange
|Peru
|Lima Stock Exchange
|Philippines
|Philippines Stock Exchange
|Poland
|Warsaw Stock Exchange
|Portugal
|Lisbon Stock Exchange
|Qatar
|Doha Stock Exchange
|Romania
|Bucharest Stock Exchange
|Russia
|Moscow Stock Exchange
|Rwanda
|Rwanda Stock Exchange
|Serbia
|Belgrade
|Singapore
|Singapore Stock Exchange
|Slovakia
|Bratislava Stock Exchange
|Slovenia
|Ljubljana Stock Exchange
|South Africa
|Johannesburg Stock Exchange
|South Korea
|KOSDAQ
|South Korea
|Seoul Stock Exchange
|Spain
|Madrid Stock Exchange
|Sri Lanka
|Colombo Stock Exchange
|Sweden
|Stockholm Stock Exchange
|Switzerland
|Switzerland Stock Exchange
|Taiwan
|Taiwan Stock Exchange
|Tanzania
|Dar Es Salaam Stock Exchange
|Thailand
|Thailand Stock Exchange
|Türkiye
|Istanbul Stock Exchange
|Ukraine
|Ukraine Stock Exchange
|United Arab Emirates
|Abu Dhabi
|United Arab Emirates
|Dubai Stock Exchange
|United Kingdom
|London Stock Exchange
|United Kingdom
|Aquis Exchange
|United States
|New York Stock Exchange
|Zimbabwe
|Zimbabwe Stock Exchange