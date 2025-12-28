Mint Market
Stock market holidays: Wall Street, Nikkei to Heng Seng - these bourses of global markets to remain shut for New Year

Back home, the Indian stock market will remain open for trading on both days, as per the NSE holiday calendar. This means that both BSE and NSE will witness a normal trading day on the New Year.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published28 Dec 2025, 05:05 PM IST
Stock market holidays: Global markets were mostly subdued on December 26 amid thin trading, as several major exchanges remain closed for Boxing Day, resulting in fragmented activity across regions.

With markets in Australia, Hong Kong, and much of Europe shut after the Christmas break, investor participation dropped sharply, even as a few Asian markets stay open and try to stage a late-year rally on low volumes.

Major U.S. equity benchmarks ended Friday’s session close to record highs, largely flat in subdued post-Christmas trade, while hopes of Federal Reserve rate cuts and safe-haven demand lifted precious metals to fresh all-time peaks.

Asia-Pacific markets ended higher on Friday, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 climbed 0.68% to finish at 50,750.39, driven by gains in technology stocks, while the Topix edged up 0.15% to 3,423.0. South Korea’s Kospi advanced 0.51% to 4,129.68, and the small-cap Kosdaq rose 0.49% to 919.67. Meanwhile, China’s CSI 300 increased 0.32% to 4,657.24.

Also Read | Stock market holidays: NSE, BSE to remain closed on these days in 2026

Global markets that are closed on the New Year

As we are approaching towards the New Year, the stock markets of several countries will remain shut on December 31 and January 1.

Indian stock market

Wall Street

The US stock market will remain closed for trading on New Year's day i.e January 1, 2026. However, the market will operate as usual on 31 December, which is New Year's Eve.

Asian Markets

Among Asian countries, Japan's Tokyo stock exchange, South Korea's Seoul stock exchange, and Hong Kong stock exchange will remain closed for trading on both days - December 31 and January 1.

Meanwhile, Australia's Sydney stock exchange will only close on New Year's day, January 1.

European Markets

Among European countries, Germany's Frankfurt stock exchange, UK's London stock exchange, Spain's Madrid stock exchange to witness holiday on both December 31 and January 1.

Here's a full list of countries closed on the New Year -

Stock market closed on December 31

CountryStock Exchange Name
ArgentinaBuenos Aires Stock Exchange
AustraliaSydney Stock Exchange
AustriaVienna Stock Exchange
BangladeshDhaka Stock Exchange
BelgiumBrussels Stock Exchange
BrazilB3 Stock Exchange
CroatiaZagreb Stock Exchange
Czech RepublicPrague Stock Exchange
DenmarkCopenhagen Stock Exchange
EstoniaTallinn Stock Exchange
FinlandHelsinki Stock Exchange
FranceParis Stock Exchange
GermanyFrankfurt Stock Exchange
Hong KongHong Kong Stock Exchange
HungaryBudapest Stock Exchange
IcelandIceland Stock Exchange
IrelandIreland Stock Exchange
ItalyMilan Stock Exchange
JapanTokyo Stock Exchange
LatviaNASDAQ OMX Riga
LithuaniaVilnius Stock Exchange
NetherlandsAmsterdam Stock Exchange
New ZealandNew Zealand Exchange
PeruLima Stock Exchange
PhilippinesPhilippines Stock Exchange
PolandWarsaw Stock Exchange
PortugalLisbon Stock Exchange
RussiaMoscow Stock Exchange
South KoreaKOSDAQ
South KoreaSeoul Stock Exchange
SpainMadrid Stock Exchange
SwedenStockholm Stock Exchange
SwitzerlandSwitzerland Stock Exchange
ThailandThailand Stock Exchange
United KingdomLondon Stock Exchange

Stock market closed on January 1

CountryStock Exchange Name
ArgentinaBuenos Aires Stock Exchange
AustraliaSydney Stock Exchange
AustriaVienna Stock Exchange
BahrainBahrain Stock Exchange
BelgiumBrussels Stock Exchange
BermudaBermuda Stock Exchange
Bosnia-HerzegovinaBosnia
BotswanaBotswana Stock Exchange
BrazilB3 Stock Exchange
BulgariaSofia Stock Exchange
CanadaCanadian Securities Exchange
CanadaToronto Stock Exchange
CanadaTSX Venture Exchange
Cayman IslandsCayman Islands Stock Exchange
ChileSantiago Stock Exchange
ChinaShanghai Stock Exchange
ChinaShenzhen Stock Exchange
ColombiaColombia Stock Exchange
Costa RicaCosta Rica Stock Exchange
CroatiaZagreb Stock Exchange
CyprusCyprus Stock Exchange
Czech RepublicPrague Stock Exchange
DenmarkCopenhagen Stock Exchange
EcuadorQuito Stock Exchange
EstoniaTallinn Stock Exchange
FinlandHelsinki Stock Exchange
FranceParis Stock Exchange
GermanyFrankfurt Stock Exchange
GreeceAthens Stock Exchange
Hong KongHong Kong Stock Exchange
HungaryBudapest Stock Exchange
IcelandIceland Stock Exchange
IndonesiaJakarta Stock Exchange
IrelandIreland Stock Exchange
ItalyMilan Stock Exchange
JamaicaJamaica Stock Exchange
JapanTokyo Stock Exchange
JordanAmman Stock Exchange
KazakhstanKazakhstan Stock Exchange
KenyaKenya Stock Exchange
KuwaitKuwait City Stock Exchange
LatviaNASDAQ OMX Riga
LebanonBeirut Stock Exchange
LithuaniaVilnius Stock Exchange
LuxembourgLuxembourg Stock Exchange
MalaysiaKuala Lumpur Stock Exchange
MaltaMalta Stock Exchange
MauritiusStock Exchange of Mauritius
MexicoMexico Stock Exchange
MontenegroMontenegro Stock Exchange
MoroccoCasablanca Stock Exchange
NamibiaNamibia Stock Exchange
NetherlandsAmsterdam Stock Exchange
New ZealandNew Zealand Exchange
NigeriaLagos
NorwayOslo Stock Exchange
Palestinian TerritoryRamallah Stock Exchange
PeruLima Stock Exchange
PhilippinesPhilippines Stock Exchange
PolandWarsaw Stock Exchange
PortugalLisbon Stock Exchange
QatarDoha Stock Exchange
RomaniaBucharest Stock Exchange
RussiaMoscow Stock Exchange
RwandaRwanda Stock Exchange
SerbiaBelgrade
SingaporeSingapore Stock Exchange
SlovakiaBratislava Stock Exchange
SloveniaLjubljana Stock Exchange
South AfricaJohannesburg Stock Exchange
South KoreaKOSDAQ
South KoreaSeoul Stock Exchange
SpainMadrid Stock Exchange
Sri LankaColombo Stock Exchange
SwedenStockholm Stock Exchange
SwitzerlandSwitzerland Stock Exchange
TaiwanTaiwan Stock Exchange
TanzaniaDar Es Salaam Stock Exchange
ThailandThailand Stock Exchange
TürkiyeIstanbul Stock Exchange
UkraineUkraine Stock Exchange
United Arab EmiratesAbu Dhabi
United Arab EmiratesDubai Stock Exchange
United KingdomLondon Stock Exchange
United KingdomAquis Exchange
United StatesNew York Stock Exchange
ZimbabweZimbabwe Stock Exchange
 
 
