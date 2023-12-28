Stock market in 2023: Here are 10 key milestones achieved by Indian stock market this year
The year 2023 is characterized by robust returns in the domestic equity market, albeit with intermittent bouts of volatility. The benchmark Nifty 50 has surged by nearly 20%, while the Sensex has yielded returns exceeding 18% so far this year.
The Indian stock market is experiencing a strong bull run with both benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 hitting consecutive record highs. This bullish momentum is attributed to investors exhibiting a heightened risk appetite, propelled by robust domestic economic growth and optimism surrounding anticipated global interest rate reductions in the upcoming year.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started