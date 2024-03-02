Hello User
Weekend Wrap: From Indus Towers to Supreme, top market movers this week

From top news makers to market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ended March 1, 2023.

NSE and BSE will hold a special live trading session today (Saturday, March 2) to assess the resilience of their disaster recovery systems.

Top News

  • NSE and BSE will conduct special live trading sessions on, 2 March 2024, in the equity and F&0 segments. The first session will be from 9:15 AM to 10 AM and the second from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM.
  • Kotak Small Cap Fund will restrict inflows to 25,000 a month through systematic investment plan and lumpsum investment to 2,00,000 per PAN from 4 March 2024.
  • Shares of GPT Healthcare got listed at a premium of 16% over issue price of 186 while IPO of Platinum Industries, Exicom Tele-Systems and Bharat Highways InvIT got over subscribed by 98.99, 133.56 and 6.74 times respectively.
  • Kotak AMC has launched the NFO for Kotak Long Duration Fund. The NFO closes on 6th March 2024.

Index Returns
Best Performers
Worst Performers
Bought and Sold
Most Watchlisted

