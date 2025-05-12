Stock market investment: How to design equity portfolio amid India-Pakistan tensions, global trade war-led uncertainties

Sensex and Nifty 50, the Indian stock market benchmark indices, jumped nearly 3% Monday on upbeat investor sentiment after the announcement of India-Pakistan ceasefire. The easing of geopolitical tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, coupled with strong global market cues, supported broad-based gains in domestic equities.

India and Pakistan have reportedly reached a “bilateral understanding” to suspend all military actions on land and in air, a move that has temporarily soothed market nerves.

However, the outlook remains clouded by uncertainty, with reports of ceasefire violations by Pakistan surfacing just hours after the agreement took effect. Incidents included cross-border firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and the deployment of drones near the border. India’s Air Marshal AK Bharti on Sunday said Operation Sindoor effectively destroyed terror camps, achieving its objectives with precision.

Despite the Indian stock market rally on Monday, market analysts anticipate continued volatility amid prevailing geopolitical risks and global trade tensions. Navigating such periods remains a key challenge for investors.

Bajaj Broking Research has advised retail investors to remain cautious and avoid making impulsive decisions driven by short-term geopolitical developments.

While short-term disruptions in investor sentiment and economic activity are possible, Bajaj Broking believes that India’s structural growth story — underpinned by robust domestic consumption, digital transformation, and ongoing policy reforms — is likely to remain intact.

The firm has outlined the following equity investment strategies for navigating uncertain market conditions:

Stock Market Strategy During Geopolitical Uncertainty Diversification: Allocate investments across sectors to mitigate concentration risk.

Focus on Quality: Prioritise large-cap, fundamentally sound companies with low debt and consistent earnings.

Defensive Sectors: Sectors such as pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, and utilities tend to be more resilient during periods of volatility.

Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs): Continuing SIPs helps average purchase costs and instills investment discipline.

Maintain Liquidity: Holding some cash reserves enables investors to capitalise on future opportunities.

As geopolitical uncertainties play out, a balanced and disciplined approach to investing will be key to weathering market volatility while remaining aligned with long-term financial objectives.