Stock market investment: Is buy and hold strategy right for everyone — explained

Investors should consider using ETFs or Index funds

However, when it comes to implementing the buy and hold strategy, investors should consider using ETFs or Index funds rather than individual stocks. “Picking individual stocks requires a specialized skill set that most retail investors do not possess, and studies have shown that even professional fund managers struggle to consistently beat benchmark indices once transaction and advisory costs are taken into account. ETFs, on the other hand, provide a low cost diversified exposure to equity markets, which can help reduce risk and increase potential returns. This can lead to higher returns and long term wealth generation," said Kashvi Jindal.