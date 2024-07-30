Markets
Your ultimate guide to post-Budget portfolio rejig
Abhishek Mukherjee 9 min read 30 Jul 2024, 07:30 PM IST
Summary
- The proposals in the union Budget 2024 have major implications for many sectors, from auto and banking to infrastructure and defence. It is probably time for stock market investors to review their financial strategy. But some principles never change. Ask Henry Davis.
New Delhi: The name Henry G. Davis might not ring a bell for most people today, but in the pre-World War II era, he was among the shining stars on Wall Street.
