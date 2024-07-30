Your ultimate guide to post-Budget portfolio rejig

“While it might be prudent for investors to book some profits to lock in gains, there are still legs to this rally. The continued focus on capital expenditure and infrastructure development indicates that these sectors could see sustained growth in the medium to long term. Diversifying within the sectors, such as focusing on companies with strong fundamentals and growth potential, can also mitigate risks," said Anirudh Garg, partner and fund manager at Invasset, a portfolio management service provider.