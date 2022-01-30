Stock market jitters don’t endanger economy yet

Asset prices are linked to the economy in several ways. In part, they reflect investors’ expectations of future growth. Recessions are usually preceded by significant stock market declines. While economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal this month put the probability of recession in the next 12 months at just 18%, they do see growth slowing sharply this quarter. (To be sure, economists have a poor record in predicting recessions.) The spread between short and long-term bond yields, called the yield curve, has also shrunk, which usually signals slowing growth.