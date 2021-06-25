Stock market July series outlook: Experts predict 3% gain in Nifty, Bank Nifty

On strategy to make money in July series Arijit Malakar, Head of Equity Research at Ashika Stock Broking said, "The rollover in Nifty from June to July series stood at 84.61 per cent against its 3-month average of 75.08 per cent. At Bank Nifty it is at 83.88 per cent against its 3-month average of 77.86 per cent. These figures clearly suggest that the long formed in Nifty in June series have been rolled over and it won’t be surprising to see Nifty entering the uncharted territory any time soon. Hence, we maintain our positive stance on market and would advise trader’s to adopt buy on dips strategy until we manage to sustain above 15,100 to 15,200 levels."

