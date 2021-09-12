Stock market: Key Nifty levels, sectors and other factors to watch week

"Among the sectors, the chart of the Nifty PSE index is looking strong means PSU stocks may outperform from here and ONGC, OIL India, and Gail are looking interesting amid bullish momentum in global natural gas prices. Other than the PSU sector, metal stocks may also catch up momentum as global markets are benign whereas metal prices are seeing a rise due to cool off in the dollar index where Hindalco may continue to outperform due to strength in aluminium prices," he added.