Stock market last week: These 5 penny stocks gave up to 60% return. Do you own any of them?
Out of these 5 top gainer penny stocks, one is a multibagger
Stock market last week: After logging gains for seven straight weeks, key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market took a breather last week. Nifty 50 index ended 0.55 per cent or 113 points lower while BSE Sensex lost 257 points or 0.36 per cent in the previous week. Nifty Bank index lost 493 points or 1.03 per cent in last five sessions.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started