Stock market last week: After logging gains for seven straight weeks, key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market took a breather last week. Nifty 50 index ended 0.55 per cent or 113 points lower while BSE Sensex lost 257 points or 0.36 per cent in the previous week. Nifty Bank index lost 493 points or 1.03 per cent in last five sessions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, in such a volatile market, some penny stocks registered whopping gains in the week gone by. Some of these penny stocks remained one of the circuit to circuit stocks despite range-bound trend on Dalal Street.

Top gainer penny stocks Here we list out top gainer penny stocks in the week gone by:

1] Smart Finsec: This micro-cap stock is listed in X category on Dalal Street. This penny stock ended at ₹17.67 apiece levels on BSE, logging to the tune of 60 per cent rise against its close of ₹10.99 apiece one week ago. This could become possible because the penny stock hit upper circuits on all five sessions in recendly ended week.

So, this penny stock is one of the circuit to circuit stocks of Indian stock market. This is one of the multibagger penny stocks of Indian stock market as it has delivered near 95 per cent return in last one month whereas in last six months, this multibagger penny stock has risen to the tune of 140 per cent. IN YTd time, this multibagger stock has risen to the tune of 120 per cent.

2] Rainbow Foundations: This penny stock is listed in X category on Dalal Street. The penny stock ended at 16.89 apiece levels on BSE, logging around 40 per cent rise against its close of ₹12.01 per share levels on the previous Friday. Before ending at ₹16.89 per share levels on Friday, the penny stock touched its 52-week high of ₹17.05 apiece levels.

In fact, this penny stock touched 52-week high on three out of five sessions in the week gone by. It touched 52-week hgh on Tuesday and Wednesday as well. In last one month, this penny stock ascended around 50 per cent whereas in last six months, the X category stock has risen around 60 per cent. However, in YTD time, it has surged around 30 per cent only.

Looking at the recent rally in this penny stock, Indian exchange has sought clarification from the company. The company is yet to reply to this clarification.

3] Shah Metacorp: This penny stock is listed in B category on Dalal Street. This small-cap stock has risen from ₹3.33 to ₹4.60 apiece levels, logging around 38 per cent rise in the last five trade sessions. This could become possible as the small-cap stock below ₹5 touched upper circuit on two sessions — Wednesday and Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Friday, this penny stock touched life-time high of ₹4.60 as well. In last one month, this penny stock has rallied 50 per cent whereas in last six months, it has surged to the tune of 65 per cent. In YTD time, this penny stock has risen around 40 per cent.

4] Alstone Textiles (India) Ltd: This penny stock is listed in X category on Dalal Street. The small-cap stock touched upper circuit on all trade sessions in the week gone by. In the week gone by, this small cap stock below Re 1 has risen from ₹0.70 to ₹0.96 apiece levels, registering around 37 per cent rally in last one week. In last one months, this circuit to circuit stock has surged more than 55 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In last six months it has given around 57 per cent return but in YTD time, this penny stock while in YTD time, this penny stock is among the stocks of Indian stock market that has given zero return to its investors.

5] Prakash Steelage: This penny stock is listed in T category of securities on Dalal Street. It has risen from ₹6.80 to ₹8.92 per share levels in last five trade sessions, ascending to the tune of over 30 per cent in this time. This penny stock has been hitting upper circuit and 52-week high for last four days in a row. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In last one month, this penny stock has given over 60 per cent return to its investors whereas in last six months, this penny stock has rallied 96 per cent. In YTD time, it has delivered more than 75 per cent return to its shareholders.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!