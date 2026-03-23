Stock Market | Gold, Silver Price LIVE: Gift Nifty signals gap-down start for Nifty 50, Sensex; gold, silver rates crash

Stock Market | Gold, Silver Price LIVE: The Indian stock market is expected to open lower on Monday, as inflation fears due to the escalating US-Iran war, which has entered its fourth week, rattled global markets. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a gap-down start for the frontline indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.

The Gift Nifty was trading around 22,825 level, a discount of nearly 315 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

Asian markets traded lower, while the US stock market slid last week, with the S&P 500 closing at six month-low, as the US-Iran war escalated.

The conflict in the Middle East deepens as the US and Iran have threatened to target critical infrastructure, with the Strait of Hormuz remaining effectively closed.

Gold, Silver Rates Today

Gold prices extended losses after tumbling nearly 11% last week in its worst week since 1983. Spot gold price plunged 3.3% to $4,343.40 an ounce. Silver prices declined 3.4% to $65.61 an ounce.

Stay tuned to this segment for the latest developments in the Indian stock market today along with the gold and silver prices.