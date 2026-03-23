Stock Market | Gold, Silver Price LIVE: Gift Nifty signals gap-down start for Nifty 50, Sensex; gold, silver rates crash

Stock Market | Gold, Silver Price LIVE: The Indian stock market is expected to open lower on Monday, as inflation fears due to the escalating US-Iran war, which has entered its fourth week, rattled global markets. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a gap-down start for the frontline indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.
The Gift Nifty was trading around 22,825 level, a discount of nearly 315 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
Asian markets traded lower, while the US stock market slid last week, with the S&P 500 closing at six month-low, as the US-Iran war escalated.
The conflict in the Middle East deepens as the US and Iran have threatened to target critical infrastructure, with the Strait of Hormuz remaining effectively closed.
Gold and silver prices declined more than 3% as the escalating US-Iran war stoked inflation concerns and expectations of higher global interest rates.
Spot gold price plunged 3.3% to $4,340.09 per ounce, extending losses for a ninth consecutive session. US gold futures for April delivery tanked 5% to $4,347 an ounce. Spot silver prices lost 3.3% to $65.55 per ounce.
Gold prices extended their drop to a roughly four-month low, and had crashed more than 10% last week.
Among other commodities, spot platinum prices fell 4.4% to $1,838.45 and palladium prices declined 0.4% to $1,398.50.
Crude oil prices were stable after a sharp rise as Trump gave Iran a 48-hour ultimatum to open the Strait of Hormuz or face decimation of its energy infrastructure. Brent crude oil price eased 0.68% to $111.43 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 0.13% to $98.10.
Stay tuned to this segment for the latest developments in the Indian stock market today along with the gold and silver prices.
Gold prices slipped more than 2% on Monday, extending their drop to a roughly four-month low, as an escalating Middle East conflict stoked inflation concerns and expectations of higher global interest rates.
Spot gold was down 2.5% at $4,372.86 per ounce, as of 0238 GMT, extending losses for a ninth consecutive session. The metal, which fell on Monday to its lowest level since January 2, lost more than 10% last week.
U.S. gold futures for April delivery fell 4.4% to $4,375.60. (Reuters)
Bank Nifty index ended 23.95 points, or 0.04%, lower at 53,427.05 on Friday, forming a mild bearish candle on the daily chart. For the week, the index declined 0.62% and formed a gravestone doji on the weekly timeframe, indicating rejection from higher levels.
“Bank Nifty index has breached its previous swing low and ended the week below the previous week’s low, signaling a major bearish shift in momentum. For this week, the 53,000 level stands as the make-or-break level; a breakdown here could trigger a deeper correction toward the 52,000 zone,” said Dr. Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services Ltd.
On the upside, he added that 54,100 and 55,000 now act as stiff overhead hurdles.
“Strategy remains ‘sell on rise’ until the Bank Nifty index decisively reclaims 55,000. Selling pressure is expected to continue as breakdown is visible in heavyweights,” said Singh.
Nifty 50 formed a small-bodied bullish candle with a long upper shadow on the daily chart, indicating selling pressure at higher levels. For the week, Nifty 50 index fell 0.16%, marking its fourth consecutive week of decline, and formed a gravestone doji on the weekly timeframe, highlighting rejection from higher levels.
“Technically, the Nifty formed a “Doji” candlestick on the weekly chart, indicating the potential for a bullish reversal. Additionally, the RSI on weekly charts has shown positive divergence, reinforcing the possibility of a trend turnaround. However, for confirmation, the Nifty 50 index must hold its recent swing low support at 22,930. On the upside, 23,378 and 23,868 remain critical resistances for the coming sessions,” said Vinay Rajani, Senior Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
The dollar rose as retaliatory threats escalated in the US-Iran war boosted demand for haven assets. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.03% to 99.53. The yen rose 0.06% to 159.11 per dollar, the euro slid 0.06% to $1.1563, and sterling weakened 0.06% to $1.3331.
Sensex is showing signs of consolidation near lower levels, indicating a cautious undertone with scope for range-bound movement.
“The 73,900 – 74,000 band acts as an immediate demand zone for Sensex where dip-buying interest may emerge on any pullback, while the 75,000 – 75,200 range stands as the immediate resistance hurdle, where upside is likely to face supply pressure and profit booking,” said Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Equity Broking.
With a modest recovery and close above immediate levels, the near-term outlook remains cautiously neutral, and a sustained upside follow-through will be key to improving sentiment, while failure to hold current stability may keep volatility elevated, he added.
On the technical front, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money noted that COMEX gold has seen a sharp correction after retesting its earlier record-high resistance zone of $5,300–$5,500, and is currently trading in the range of $4,450–$4,520.
Meanwhile, on the technical outlook of silver prices, he said that COMEX Silver continues to trade within a subdued range of $62–$70 after a sharp correction from its earlier highs near the $93–$97 resistance zone, with the decline largely driven by profit-booking and a stronger US dollar.
Ponmudi further noted that on the downside, the $60–$65 zone acts as a critical demand base; a decisive breakdown below this region could accelerate weakness toward $50 or lower levels. On the upside, a sustained hold above this support may trigger a recovery toward $75–$80, with extended gains potentially reaching $85–$90.
“Overall, the broader bullish bias remains intact, supported by a balance between safe-haven demand and industrial demand. However, this outlook would weaken if there is a decisive break below the key $60–$65 support zone, while geopolitical developments and macroeconomic factors are expected to continue influencing price direction,” he added.
According to Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, precious metals are likely to remain under pressure in the coming week after witnessing a sharp correction triggered by profit booking, a stronger US dollar, and mixed cues from ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
He added that after testing previous highs, precious metals have entered a pullback phase, with prices now heading toward key support levels as investor sentiment turns cautious amid heightened event risks.
“A selective buy-on-dips strategy near strong support zones is advisable, as long-term macro fundamentals remain supportive. However, near-term headwinds from dollar strength and any signs of easing geopolitical tensions may cap upside potential,” Ponmudi said.
Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) sold Indian equities worth more than ₹1 lakh crore in 2026 so far. According to NSDL data, FPI outflows from the Indian stock market since the beginning of this year touched ₹1,01,527 crore. In March so far, FPI selling was ₹88,180 crore.
The 10-year US Treasury yields were at an eight-month high of 4.4110%, having climbed 44 basis points since the war began.
The Japanese government bond yields climbed to a two-month high. The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 5.5 basis points (bps) to 2.315%, the highest since January 21. The 20-year JGB yield climbed 6 bps to 3.180%, while the five-year yield rose 5 bps to 1.720%. The two-year yield increased 2.5 bps to 1.29%.
Asian markets slumped on Monday as escalating US-Iran war weighed on investor sentiment. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.2%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 plunged 5%, while the Topix declined 4.4%. South Korea’s Kospi cracked 6% and the Kosdaq dropped nearly 5%. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures indicated a lower opening.
Crude oil prices traded mixed after a sharp rise as Trump gave Iran a 48-hour ultimatum to open the Strait of Hormuz or face decimation of its energy infrastructure. Brent crude oil price fell 0.29% to $111.87 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 0.37% to $98.59 a barrel.
Gold prices declined more than 3%, extending their drop to a roughly four-month low, as the escalating US-Iran war stoked inflation concerns and expectations of higher global interest rates. Spot gold price plunged 3.3% to $4,340.09 per ounce, extending losses for a ninth consecutive session. Gold prices crashed more than 10% last week. US gold futures for April delivery tanked 5% to $4,347 an ounce. Spot silver prices lost 3.3% to $65.55 per ounce.
The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a gap-down start for the frontline indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today. The Gift Nifty was trading around 22,836 level, a discount of nearly 304 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open lower on Monday, as inflation fears due to the escalating US-Iran war, which has entered its fourth week, rattled global markets.