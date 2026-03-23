Stock Market | Gold, Silver Price LIVE: Gift Nifty signals gap-down start for Nifty 50, Sensex; gold, silver rates crash

Stock Market | Gold, Silver Price LIVE: The Indian stock market is expected to open lower on Monday, as inflation fears due to the escalating US-Iran war, which has entered its fourth week, rattled global markets. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a gap-down start for the frontline indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.

The Gift Nifty was trading around 22,825 level, a discount of nearly 315 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

Asian markets traded lower, while the US stock market slid last week, with the S&P 500 closing at six month-low, as the US-Iran war escalated.

The conflict in the Middle East deepens as the US and Iran have threatened to target critical infrastructure, with the Strait of Hormuz remaining effectively closed.

Gold, Silver Rates Today

Gold and silver prices declined more than 3% as the escalating US-Iran war stoked inflation concerns and expectations of higher global interest rates.

Spot gold price plunged 3.3% to $4,340.09 per ounce, extending losses for a ninth consecutive session. US gold futures for April delivery tanked 5% to $4,347 an ounce. Spot silver prices lost 3.3% to $65.55 per ounce.

Gold prices extended their drop to a roughly four-month low, and had crashed more than 10% last week.

Among other commodities, spot platinum prices fell 4.4% to $1,838.45 and palladium prices declined 0.4% to $1,398.50.

Crude Oil Prices

Crude oil prices were stable after a sharp rise as Trump gave Iran a 48-hour ultimatum to open the Strait of Hormuz or face decimation of its energy infrastructure. Brent crude oil price eased 0.68% to $111.43 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 0.13% to $98.10.

Stay tuned to this segment for the latest developments in the Indian stock market today along with the gold and silver prices.