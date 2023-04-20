Stock Market LIVE: Indices expect a steady start as SGX Nifty trades in green

RBI gives permission AU Small Finance Bank to deal with foreign exchange AU Small Finance Bank Limited (SFB) Wednesday said it has received permission from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to act as an authorised dealer to deal in foreign exchange. AU Small Finance Bank in a regulatory filing said the Reserve Bank vide its letter dated April 19, 2023, has granted a licence to act as Authorized Dealer Category-I (AD-I) under section 10 of FEMA, 1999 to deal in foreign exchange. The company will be able to deal in foreign exchange subject to compliance with applicable regulations. (Read More)

Adani Ports plans partial buyback of debts; involve debt securities denominated in either Indian rupees or US dollars Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited, one of India's leading port and logistics companies, on Wednesday, said, the company's board will hold a meeting on 22 April to consider a partial buyback of its certain debt securities effective this financial year, subject to market conditions. Adani group's total debt stands at around Rs.2.27 trillion as on 31 March. According to a statement released by the company, the buyback will involve debt securities denominated in either Indian rupees or US dollars. The exact amount and terms of the proposed buyback has not been disclosed by Adani Ports. (Read More)

Bitcoin dropped back below the closely watched $30,000 level amid a wider retreat in cryptocurrencies Bitcoin dropped back below the closely watched $30,000 level amid a wider retreat in cryptocurrencies, as stubbornly high UK inflation fanned fears of higher-for-longer interest rates. The largest digital token fell as much as 4.5% before paring some of the slide to trade at about $29,276 as of 3:05 p.m. in New York on Wednesday. Bitcoin has traded on either side of the benchmark number after reaching that level last week for the first time since June. Ether shed 5.6% and smaller tokens like Solana and Avalanche suffered steeper declines. Crypto-related stocks such as Coinbase Global, Marathon Digital and MicroStrategy also slumped. The bulk of the decline came after UK consumer-price data on Wednesday showed inflation remained above 10% in March, adding to recent signs that central banks will have to keep lifting borrowing costs. That’s giving traders pause after Bitcoin surged about 80% this year, a rally driven in large part by speculation that rate cuts were imminent. (Read More)