Stock Market LIVE: Indices expect a steady start as SGX Nifty trades in green

20 Apr 2023, 07:40 AM IST
RBI gives permission AU Small Finance Bank to deal with foreign exchange
AU Small Finance Bank Limited (SFB) Wednesday said it has received permission from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to act as an authorised dealer to deal in foreign exchange.
AU Small Finance Bank in a regulatory filing said the Reserve Bank vide its letter dated April 19, 2023, has granted a licence to act as Authorized Dealer Category-I (AD-I) under section 10 of FEMA, 1999 to deal in foreign exchange.
The company will be able to deal in foreign exchange subject to compliance with applicable regulations. (Read More)
20 Apr 2023, 07:31 AM IST
Adani Ports plans partial buyback of debts; involve debt securities denominated in either Indian rupees or US dollars
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited, one of India's leading port and logistics companies, on Wednesday, said, the company's board will hold a meeting on 22 April to consider a partial buyback of its certain debt securities effective this financial year, subject to market conditions.
Adani group's total debt stands at around Rs.2.27 trillion as on 31 March.
According to a statement released by the company, the buyback will involve debt securities denominated in either Indian rupees or US dollars. The exact amount and terms of the proposed buyback has not been disclosed by Adani Ports. (Read More)
20 Apr 2023, 07:29 AM IST
Bitcoin dropped back below the closely watched $30,000 level amid a wider retreat in cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin dropped back below the closely watched $30,000 level amid a wider retreat in cryptocurrencies, as stubbornly high UK inflation fanned fears of higher-for-longer interest rates.
The largest digital token fell as much as 4.5% before paring some of the slide to trade at about $29,276 as of 3:05 p.m. in New York on Wednesday. Bitcoin has traded on either side of the benchmark number after reaching that level last week for the first time since June.
Ether shed 5.6% and smaller tokens like Solana and Avalanche suffered steeper declines. Crypto-related stocks such as Coinbase Global, Marathon Digital and MicroStrategy also slumped.
The bulk of the decline came after UK consumer-price data on Wednesday showed inflation remained above 10% in March, adding to recent signs that central banks will have to keep lifting borrowing costs. That’s giving traders pause after Bitcoin surged about 80% this year, a rally driven in large part by speculation that rate cuts were imminent. (Read More)
20 Apr 2023, 07:21 AM IST
US stock markets flat on Wednesday as investors mull corporate earnings; Morgan Stanely, Tesla profit declines
Wall Street barely budged again on Wednesday following another set of mixed earnings reports from big U.S. companies.
The S&P 500 inched down by 0.35 points, or less than 0.1%, to 4,154.42. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 79.62, or 0.2%, to 33,897.01, and the Nasdaq composite edged up by 3.81 points, or less than 0.1%, to 12,157.23.
Tesla weighed heavily on the market after the electric-vehicle company cut prices for its two top-selling models, its fourth price cut in the U.S. this year. That could be a signal Tesla is trying to spur sales amid shifting U.S. tax credits for electric vehicles. Tesla fell 2% before releasing its latest earnings report after trading closed.
Netflix slumped 3.2% after reporting weaker revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected, though its profit topped forecasts.
Elevance Health dropped 5.3% despite reporting stronger profit and revenue than expected. The health insurer gave a forecast for earnings this year that fell short of some analysts' expectations.
So far, most companies have been beating profit forecasts to clear a bar that was set particularly low. Analysts came into this reporting season forecasting the sharpest drop S&P 500 earnings since the pandemic torpedoed the global economy in 2020. Profits are under pressure because inflation is high, interest rates are much higher than a year ago and portions of the economy are slowing. (AP)